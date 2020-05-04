Since my last column, Senate District 3 has continue to be affected by COVID-19 and a deadly tornado devastated communities in East Texas. Texans have come together to support each other, either through ensuring they receive necessary items, or by helping to clean up the wreckage of the tornado.
I am grateful to live in a state where Texans come together to support each other in all circumstances.
Here are five resources to help you during this time:
1. Finding jobs in Texas. I wanted to provide a few resources to help those who may have lost their job due to this pandemic and/or may be looking for a new position.
The Texas Workforce Commission has compiled more than 500,000 jobs on workintexas.com. You can also find assistance in creating a resume, education and veterans services, and more.
For those looking for positions in East Texas, there are two different websites that can provide assistance. They are the East Texas Council of Government site, easttexasworkforce.org, and the Deep East Texas Workforce Solutions site, detwork.org.
Through each of these websites, you will be able to find jobs posted in the area of your choice, as well as where to find childcare services and assistance for veterans who are looking for jobs.
2. Peace officer loan assistance. Beginning in September 2020, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board will launch a loan repayment program for recently appointed peace officers. To be eligible for the Peace Officer Loan Repayment Assistance Program, an officer must have been initially appointed as a full-time peace officer on or after Sept. 1, 2019, have completed at least one year of employment, and have earned at least 60 hours from an eligible Texas higher education institution prior to becoming a peace officer.
An applicant may receive up to $20,000 in loan repayment assistance ($4,000 annually, or one-fifth of outstanding loan balance, whichever is less). The application should be available around September. To find out more information on qualifications, visit hhloans.com.
3. Participating in the census. Every 10 years, a census is taken of the population in the United States and its five territories. This information is used to draw the districts for state senators and representatives, as well as congressional seats. It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Business owners and governments use census numbers to determine funding and what is needed in local communities.
This year marks the 24th census that has been taken in the United States since 1790. If you have not participated in the census yet, it's not too late. You can utilize the questionnaire that should have been sent to each household by calling (844) 330-2020 or going online to my2020census.gov.
4. Texas Workforce Commission. As of the writing of this column, approximately 23,500 individuals have filed for unemployment within Senate District 3, which I represent, and almost two million applications have been filed overall in the state.
Due to this high volume, many Texans have been unable to get through to the Texas Workforce Commission to file a claim or have their answers questioned.
TWC has asked all Texans when calling for information to utilize the chart below to determine the best time to call based on their zip code. Texans will not be penalized for a delay due to call or user volume, and claims for those affected by COVID-19 are eligible to be backdated to ensure that all receive the assistance they deserve. You can also visit twc.texas.gov.
Recommended call and access times:
■ Area codes beginning with 9 — 8 a.m.-noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
■ Area codes beginning with 3, 4, 5 or 6 — 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
■ Area codes beginning with 7 or 8 — 8 a.m.-noon on Tuesday and Thursday.
■ Area codes Beginning with 2 — 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
5. STAR of Texas Awards. Nominations are now being accepted for the Star of Texas awards. These awards honor all Texas peace officers and federal law enforcement officers or special agents acting in assistance to state and local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty on or after Sept. 1, 2003.
To be eligible for this year’s awards, the critical incident must have occurred between September 2003 and June 15, 2020. A person can receive more than one Star of Texas award, but they must be for different incidents.
To nominate an individual, please visit gov.texas.gov/cjd/star-of-texas.
