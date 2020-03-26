Lufkin hospitals have further limited visitation in response to COVID-19, the coronavirus.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin announced on Tuesday that no visitors will be allowed in the hospital, effective at 7 a.m. today. The hospital said this rule was adopted to align with Harris County’s stay-at-home order.
The hospital also will continue barring people under the age of 18 from entering.
Exceptions to this rule will be managed by “medical decision makers” for health care areas like, end-of-life, pediatric, NICU, labor & delivery and patients in need of language services. Others may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
They’ve also begun:
■ Using greeters at designated entrances who will screen people with a few questions to help people get the care they need without exposing anyone else.
■ Keeping health care workers with a fever, cough, sore-throat or other flu-like symptoms away from the hospital unless they’re seeking care.
■ Keeping people who have traveled to high-risk areas for COVID-19, or who had contact with someone known to be infected, from visiting the hospital unless they’re seeking care.
Making all patients who cough wear a mask.
“During this time, we encourage visitors to consider alternative communication options, if available, such as phone, FaceTime, Skype, text, or email,” the hospital said in a press release. “We understand this change in policy may be difficult for families, but it is imperative we take additional precautions to keep our patients and community safe during this global pandemic.”
Woodland Heights Medical Center also has further restricted its visitor policy. Effective immediately, they will only allow one visitor per maternity patient, pediatric patient and surgical patient. Exceptions can be made for people visiting those on end-of-life care.
“These instances will all be validated before entry is granted, and all visitors will be given name badges,” according to a press release from the hospital. “Patients and visitors need to continue to use the ER entrance and the cafeteria remains closed to all who are not employees or physicians. Clergy will still be available upon patient request.”
In their last set of restrictions, they also required all visitors to be 18 or older.
