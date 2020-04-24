East Texas community banks and financial institutions are preparing to help distribute a second wave of small business loans after completing a first wave of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Francis Spruiell, executive vice president and regional president of the Pineywoods region, said Austin Bank’s staff processed three months of loans in 14 days for a current total of $125 million.
“We’ve had people working around the clock on Saturdays and Sundays,” she said. “We had people working on Easter Sunday, which is not ideal, but we were doing whatever we could to get those things approved and funded before that money went away.”
These loans are provided through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP provides forgivable loans if at least 75% is used on payroll and the rest spent on rent, utilities or mortgage payments.
Jim Roper, senior vice president of Commercial Bank of Texas, said it has been really great to be able to help as many people as they have. CBTx provided more than 600 PPP loans in about 10 days for a total of $68 million, he said.
“We were all afraid the money was going to run out … so we were slamming it just as fast as we could trying to get our funds held for our customers,” Roper said. “There were weekends and late nights and a lot of people working overtime, but it was for a good cause.”
VeraBank announced on Facebook it had financed $122,039,317 in PPP loans. Jonathan Voight, senior vice president and regional manager, said the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic created an immediate need to support small businesses, which are the foundation of job creation in the community, state and nation.
The common spirit shared by all those involved was one of reflection and appreciation for having an opportunity to help our customers and their employees through this troubling time, Voight said.
“The teamwork exhibited by our employees across the communities we are a part of was astounding,” Voight said. “The initial group of employees tasked with implementing the Paycheck Protection Program worked 14- to 16-hour days collecting applications and securing the needed funding for our customers. As their knowledge of the program grew, they organically trained additional staff and quickly the team had tripled in size, all working long hours to help small businesses understand the program and process their applications.”
The SBA changed the loan application process several times as staff was working through it, creating some challenges, Spruiell said. But they rolled with it and are preparing for another wave.
Roper said the gist of the program is to provide eight weeks of payroll to small businesses with fewer than 500 employees. If the money is spent correctly, financial institutions and customers will provide the needed proof to the SBA, and that loan will be forgiven.
“The first payment on the PPP loans is pushed out six months,” Roper said. “So if we use it for eight weeks of payroll, we start the process for forgiveness and we’re at 12, 14, 16 weeks, whatever that may be, when the SBA pays us off, then the small business has never paid a dime on that loan, and they got to pay two months of payroll.”
The government pumped $350 billion into the PPP through its first stimulus bill. That money was allocated within a couple weeks, leaving some businesses hanging.
A second stimulus bill to add another $250 billion passed through the U.S. Senate on Tuesday and the House on Thursday. However, local banks are urging small businesses to go ahead and start applying, contacting their financial institutions and gathering needed documentation to make sure they get a spot in the line-up.
Roper encouraged East Texans to contact any local CBTx location or call the main number at 633-5800. He also said small businesses can pull a PDF of the SBA application from its website to get a head start.
Spruiell encouraged businesses to do the same at Austin Bank locations or the businesses’ primary financial institution. Small things like attaching files as individual PDFs to emails with proper titles can help save time and get applications processed quickly.
Voight said as soon as funding becomes available, staff are prepared to aggressively procure funds for small businesses. Applicants should contact any of the branches or the Customer Care Center at (877) 566-2621 to begin the process.
