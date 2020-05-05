The Lufkin Mall Chick-fil-A is partnering with the Salvation Army to donate one sandwich for every sandwich purchased through Saturday of this week.
Capt. Jenifer Phillips said Marybeth Wade, owner of the Lufkin Mall Chick-fil-A, reached out to her to ask what the business could do to support the organization during its time of need.
Since the COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic occurred, the Salvation Army has been serving hot meals to more than double its daily rate. Around 200-300 people are being served per day.
“The Salvation Army is here to support the community, but we can’t do it without partners like this,” Phillips said. “We are nonprofit, so we feel a financial impact just as much as everybody else. We’re all trying to come together in these moments. This is a win-win situation. We appreciate Chick-fil-A doing this, and hopefully people can come get a sandwich that supports Chick-fil-A at the mall and also what we’re doing to help feed people in the community.”
The pandemic also has affected Chick-fil-A. Wade said sales went down by 60-70%, and she said she made a commitment to show they were open by promoting the drive-thru, adding additional curbside parking and introducing contactless deliveries for anyone living within 10 minutes of the location.
“That way I could continue to pay my team while serving the community at the same time,” she said.
While the business may not have a lot of money right now, they have a lot of time, and that opens the door for even more service to the community, Wade said.
The business will donate at least 800 sandwiches, more if they sell above 800.
“Truitt Cathy, the founder (of Chick-fil-A), decided to have franchising so each restaurant was individually owned and operated so that we could be even more a part of our community,” Wade said. “Most of the marketing in this city comes from me and Julie Walker (owner of South Loop Crossing location) so that we can really be more connected. It helps with building stronger bonds and commitments to whoever we’re working with in the community.”
Without a strong community, you can’t have a strong business, Wade said. Since they have begun giving, sales have begun to pick up.
“We’ve been giving like crazy,” Wade said. “I’ve been giving everything — my food, my time, and our sales have slowly begun picking up. I think that’s a true blessing.”
The Salvation Army is also running a program called Pay It Forward Fridays where different businesses will donate their time and possibly more to the organization. Chick-fil-A employees will be working the next four Fridays.
“We’re excited to have them and glad to have partners like Chick-fil-A and the community that help us in our time of need,” Phillips said.
