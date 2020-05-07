NACOGDOCHES — The majority of a dozen new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday night are connected with long-term care facilities, the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported.
Two of the 12 cases are from households with previously reported cases. Wednesday’s 14 confirmed cases brings the county’s total to 198, with 11 of those having died and an estimated 48 recovered.
A local call center has fielded approximately 2,580 calls and administered 990 tests for the virus. The center is continuing to take calls between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787. A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
Cases announced Wednesday night include a man and a woman in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and two women in their 80s.
According to hospital summary data available online, nine Nacogdoches County patients are currently hospitalized with one in ICU.
In Angelina County, which has a total of 86 confirmed cases, two patients are hospitalized in ICU.
