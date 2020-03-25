Lufkin school trustees met through video conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates regarding operations during the COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak.
“If you would have asked me three weeks ago, I didn’t think we would be here,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “Well, here we are, and everyone is doing a fabulous job. I can’t say enough good things about the staff at the campuses, the district directors who are writing curriculum.
“If you’re going to go through a crisis, this is the team to go through a crisis with.”
Torres commended the student nutrition staff for their work and dedication to keep food distribution running as smoothly as possible the past week and a half.
The district has added four additional meal sites, bringing the total to seven. They served 1,399 kids Monday and 1,148 Tuesday. Torres said the slight decrease is likely due to the fact that Monday was also packet distribution day.
Thanks to clarification by the state, the district is now able to distribute both breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Torres commended Student Nutrition Services Director Amanda Calk for her ability to troubleshoot problems such as traffic blocking off most of Denman Avenue and transferring food quickly after one site ran out.
“We knew there were going to be some growing pains with this,” Torres said. “They (student nutrition services employees) are doing a wonderful job, and I will tell you Amanda Calk … is doing the lion’s share of work with 25 staff members, and they are doing what they love and they are happy to be working and feeding kids.”
Board president Scott Skelton asked how the Angelina County declaration of disaster extension affects the district. Torres said that depends on if the county and the city deem schools an essential service.
“In all things, even shelter in place, schools are considered essential services, as are the medical professionals,” Torres said. “What you need to run your schools, to feed people and provide instruction, does still allow a limited number of people to come into the building, and it still allows you to have food prep and so forth.”
In some urban areas, hospitals are reaching out to schools to stand up at day cares for health care staff.
“They’re asking for schools across the state to reach out to their hospital services to see if that is needed,” Torres said. “The concern to me would be not that it’s a service I don’t want to provide, but the families of those particular individuals who are coming home and going back into the area where there is infection and cases. You’re putting some of our staff, if we were to open up a day care, in harm’s way.”
The hospitals here have reached out to the schools to see if they have personal protective equipment they could share.
District leadership has held eight different projection meetings over the last two days, and they are moving ahead with planning for next year, Torres said.
Campus principals have been given a list of expectations for faculty meetings, availability, grades and more.
“One of the things we need them to be is a resource to their staff, so if they need anything from the resources department, we want to take care of staff needs,” she said. “We’ve also asked them to reach out to all of their students and families in some way, be that principal, be that teacher, to give assistance.”
The district is attempting to put all of its resources, publications and information in one site. Torres said this is going to be called a continuity of services plan, and it will deal with everything from human resources to education to task forces and more.
Education commissioner Mike Morath gives updates to Texas superintendents weekly at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, and today’s topic was instructional continuity.
Torres said there will be many things in the future that require board action with regard to updates from the Texas Education Agency. One example of this will be a waiver concerning loss of days that will need to be acted on by July 1.
Another thing Torres said she predicts the board will need to do is to take action in the form of a resolution for individual grading committees to make decisions regarding seniors.
“Right now our counselors have looked at each and every senior, and they know who is in need of different things to complete their graduation plan, so we will be able to move forward,” Torres said.
Board member Allyson Langston said she appreciates all the outreach the community has seen from teachers.
“When I receive calls with questions from parents, I’ve said just please be patient. None of us have ever done this before, and we’re doing the best job we can,” Langston said. “Our first priority is keeping kids fed. The rest of it is just relax and don’t put so much pressure on yourselves. Parents are putting so much pressure now. They feel like they have to teach.”
Langston said everyone in the U.S. is going through the same situation right now, so no community is alone in these strange times.
In addition, a staff FAQs document has been created that is updated daily. The questions are submitted by principals and members of the leadership team. Right now it is not for public consumption because many questions deal with internal, procedural information.
In response to these emergency times, boards can now suspend public comments for the period of time when meetings are conducted through virtual means.
“If you don’t do that and you’re on virtual, you are required to provide a public dial-in and you’re supposed to have a two-way conversation, which they would get through Zoom,” Torres said.
Skelton recommended the board draft the resolution in case it decided to suspend the comment.
“I think the public can always make comments to us in this town, and I think it would be disruptive to have too much of that on a Zoom meeting,” Skelton said. “And we do have the media welcome here, and they are the eyes and ears of the public, as well.”
The board will conduct this weekly Zoom meeting at 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
