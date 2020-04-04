NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County saw its first fatalities attributed to COVID-19 Friday as the total number of cases of the virus continued to climb.
By 1 p.m. Friday, county authorities had announced a single death caused by the virus while pushing the total cases in the county to 12. A second death was reported five and a half hours later as the total number of confirmed cases in the county climbed to 15. A 16th case was confirmed Saturday afternoon.
That patient is a woman in her 60s who has not traveled recently. She is hospitalized, Nacogdoches County Emergency Management officials said.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, in a video message released via social media, released some sparse details about the victim made available by state officials, including that the victim was a senior citizen who’d died Thursday. County officials identified the second fatality attributed to the virus as a female between 80 and 89 years old who was hospitalized and had an unknown travel history.
Bridges and county officials addressed the ire aired on social media over the limited amount of specific information being released in regard to the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
“Until recently, (the Texas Department of State Health Services) had not standardized the information it releases to us locally, largely due to the presumed high volume of requests entering this facility. We share in your frustration in wanting more information and have consistently appealed to the state for such,” according to a statement issued Saturday by the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office. “As of this afternoon, DSHS- Tyler has agreed to provide confirmed patients’ age, sex, travel history, and whether or not they are hospitalized.”
Nacogdoches County has no independent, centralized health authority like the Angelina County & Cities Health District. Any samples collected for testing in Nacogdoches County are sent either to the state facility in Tyler or to private labs.
Those results are then given to the state health department, which sends results to the lab in Tyler.
“Moving forward, we will also include additional patient details as provided by DSHS- Tyler. The state will continue to conduct contact investigations to notify individuals who had direct contact with the patient of possible exposure,” according to Saturday’s statement.
Bridges said county officials understand people’s frustration.
“Sometimes that information doesn’t come in as soon as we’d like for it to come in,” he said. “We have shared more than once our sincere thoughts with (the state). Certain officials ... have talked to other state officials about it more than once.”
The Angelina County health authority was managing the COVID-19 information for neighboring counties, as well, including San Augustine County, which reported one fatality and four confirmed cases as of Friday.
San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd said there were four more pending cases as of Friday afternoon.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 6,110 Saturday, up just over 14.6% from the 5,330 reported Friday. At least 105 fatalities have been reported statewide.
Every county adjacent to Nacogdoches county, as well as the vast majority of East Texas, was reporting cases as of Saturday.
There were 10 cases in Angelina County, five cases in Cherokee County, one case in Henderson County, 11 cases in Rusk County and Shelby County had 11 cases as of Saturday afternoon, according to Texas Department of State Health Services Data.
Dr. Lawrence Quinn Robinson, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital’s emergency department director, urged people to stay at home unless doing absolutely essential activities like buying groceries or working at an essential business.
“Some people will get this virus and they won’t be able to stay at home because they’re going to get so sick that they can’t. If you’re really short of breath and really having a lot of problems with very high, spiking fevers, that’s not the time to stay a home,” he said. “My message would be stay home now, so you can maybe stay home later and so that your family can stay home later and not have to come to the hospital.”
