The city of Nacogdoches announced the deaths of three more people in relation to COVID-19, bringing the total to 15 casualties.
All three were previously reported cases, the city said in a Facebook post. They were one 70- to 79-year-old man and two women between 80- and 89-years-old.
“As a friendly reminder, citizens in the community may be aware of cases and fatalities sooner than reported on this site,” the post said. “We remain committed to ensuring all cases are confirmed by the appropriate sources and sometimes sensitivities with these situations take time.”
Additionally, the city announced four more cases, bringing that total to 230 people. In that count there was a 19- to 29-year-old woman from the county, a 30- to 39-year-old man from the city, a 30- to 39-year-old woman from the city and a 60- to 69-year-old mane from the city.
The county has 114 still active cases, but estimates that there have been 101 recoveries. They have given 1,255 tests to date and average 18 screened calls a day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.