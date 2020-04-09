NACOGDOCHES — Having to rely solely on distance learning, Stephen F. Austin State University is taking a major financial hit and expecting decreased enrollment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this point we’re looking at north of $9 million that we’ll be refunding to students,” SFA president Scott Gordon said Tuesday morning in a conference call organized by the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.
The refunds include money paid by students for housing, meal plans and some fees, Gordon said.
“We’re looking at a very significant revenue shortfall. We’re looking at a major financial impact that we hope will be lessened by the CARES Act,” Gordon said of the historic stimulus package passed by Congress.
About $14 billion was earmarked for higher education in the relief bill.
“When this is over, there’s still going to be a long period of time where we’re having to climb out of the hole that this issue has dug for us,” Gordon said.
Monday night, university officials were notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus. That employee had not been on campus since March 27, Gordon said.
“We are anticipating that it will be more,” he said.
On Tuesday, Nacogdoches County Emergency Management officials announced that at least 50 tests for the virus administered though the COVID-19 Call Center were awaiting results from a state lab.
The majority of employees and students have not been on campus since it was officially closed in March. Students were instructed to move out by March 29, however, about four dozen are still living in dorms, Gordon said.
“We do have about 45 students who are currently living in two different halls on separate floors and separate wings to maintain social distancing,” Gordon said. “They are students who either are foster children who have aged out of the foster system or they are homeless or there are some other serious extenuating circumstance that prevent them from going to a residence.”
During the spring semesters, SFA had at least three students from China living on campus. One of those students is from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus’ outbreak. It was unclear Tuesday if those international students were among the 45 still living on campus.
The university is expecting enrollment to decline for summer classes, and it’s too early to tell for next fall, but a recent survey of high school seniors shows many students are rethinking college, Gordon said.
“It’s going to have a tremendous impact across higher education,” he said.
SFA’s school of nursing is one of the agencies collaborating with local health care providers and governmental officials to run the COVID-19 Call Center.
“All of the telecommunications for the center are run though SFA’s network,” Nacogdoches Medical Center CEO Jeff Patterson said.
SFA is helping make face masks and 3D printing medical shields in addition to working with Texas Tech University on a process to sanitize N95 masks worn by health care providers.
“We’re really proud to be able to help. We’re working together and we’re all going to get through this,” Gordon said.
