The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The health district has conducted 262 tests through their drive-thru; this does not include any hospital or doctors offices that have conducted tests. As of Wednesday, there were 1,200 calls to the call center, 212 negative responses and 12 pending responses.
Polk County is reporting eight cases and San Augustine is reporting nine cases and one confirmed death.
Statewide, there have been 10,230 cases reported, 199 fatalities and an estimated 1,101 cases recovered. There have been 106,134 tests conducted statewide. There are 1,439 patients currently in Texas hospitals.
The health district has asked that residents avoid travel over the Easter weekend in order to protect families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.