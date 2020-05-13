There are 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Tuesday evening, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The Texas Department of State Health Services website shows 40 cases in Polk County, 23 in Cherokee County, 11 in Trinity County and 22 in San Augustine County with one death. Nacogdoches County is reporting 220 cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, and 11 confirmed deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches. There have been 158 cases in Shelby County.
The state website reports there are 41,048 confirmed cases statewide that have resulted in 1,133 deaths. The agency estimates 22,647 patients have recovered. There have been 538,172 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
