The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported the count of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, in Angelina County has risen to 79 as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.
This number is 24 over the last count of 55 released on May 1. The district is also reporting 30 positive cases in Polk County, 19 positive cases in San Augustine County and four positive cases in "other counties." Polk County's count rose by 10.
District Director Sharon Shaw said these cases are not connected to the tests taken by the National Guard on Saturday.
"Testing continues to increase as COVID-19 is getting a foothold in our community," Shaw said. "Individuals continue to be exposed and begin having symptoms, which prompts the person to: stay home till they feel better, call the Coronavirus Call Center and get screened for a test or a visit to the local Emergency Room."
The district is reporting 2,017 calls received to the coronavirus call center, 132 total positive cases, 37 recovered, three hospitalized and one death within its jurisdiction. The recovered data is based on the Centers for Disease Control/World Health Organization guidelines.
Shaw said the call center is receiving an average of 50-70 calls per day, and drive-thru testing has more than doubled its volume in a month.
She also said there is an increase in cases at Pilgrim's Pride, and they are staying in close contact with the business. However, she did not give a number of cases.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 179 confirmed cases, 8 deaths, 39 recovered, 965 tests given and 2,540 call center screenings.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 32,332 positive cases, 884 fatalities, 16,090 estimated recovered, 407,398 total tests given, 1,533 people currently in Texas hospitals.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Texas Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
