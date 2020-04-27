The Angelina County Tax Office will reopen its drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Tax Assessor-Collector Billie Page said when the stay-at-home orders were lifted last week by Angelina County and the city of Lufkin, the office decided to host a soft reopening.
The office also plans to reopen the lobby by May 4 with a limited number of people allowed inside at one time. The entrance to the office will be at the sally-port entrance on the east side of the building.
“We are requiring social distancing while waiting in the hallway to enter the lobby,” Page said. “We will only allow a limited number of customers into the lobby area at once.”
People will be required to practice social distancing, wear face masks and enter with only the person(s) necessary to the transaction. Those without a face mask will be asked to conduct their business in the drive-thru.
“The satellite offices in Huntington, Diboll and Zavalla are scheduled to reopen the week of May 11,” Page said. “Social distancing and face masks are strongly recommended.”
Currently, late fees and penalties on auto registrations and title transfers are still waived. Page said the governor will continue to waive them until 60 days after he lifts the order he initiated on March 17.
For more information, contact the office at 634-8376.
