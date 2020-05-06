The East Texas Food Bank is hosting another drive-thru food distribution in Lufkin from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
“The East Texas Food Bank is also holding drive-thru food distributions throughout East Texas. ETFB will distribute emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce (pending availability),” a Facebook event reads.
On March 26, the ETFB and T.L.L. Temple Foundation distributed 670 emergency boxes of food, and they had a second distribution later that week with more.
There are no restrictions to receive a box of food, and no ID or paperwork is required. However, a verbal declaration of income will be required, the Facebook event says.
“If you would like to pick up a box for someone else, you must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature. You can show the physical note or a picture of it,” the event reads.
In every food distribution Lufkin has seen post-coronavirus so far, officials said the turnout was incredible. In both the March distribution and the distributions The Lufkin Daily News covered at the Christian Information Service Center, people were lining up in their vehicles hours before the food was served.
People who attended those distributions primarily said that while the pandemic hadn’t hit them as hard quite yet, they saw it looming on the horizon.
For more information on Angelina County food pantries, visit easttexasfoodbank.org, click on “I Need Food” and search Angelina County. Monetary donations and volunteers are needed.
“This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint,” food bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said in a previous article by The Lufkin Daily News. “This isn’t going to go away very soon.”
