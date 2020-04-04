An Angelina County family is making masks and giving them away to help people stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cadee Conner began sewing her own masks after she realized just how many places were making and selling masks for exorbitant prices. Several people asked her family if they had any, and she realized that her family also needed some, so she decided to sew her own.
“I saw what people are charging and I didn’t think that was right. We’re in a pandemic and nobody has the money,” she said.
Now Connor is making masks regularly with her longtime best friend Addison Smith and both sets of their parents, Conner’s aunt and her sister-in-law.
“I think God is bringing this as a blessing in disguise,” she said. “There are people who, out of the grace of their hearts, decided to help me and didn’t want any money from it. … I’ve had a bunch of help from people with love in their hearts, and I really like that.”
While she only started three days ago, she has already begun receiving requests from strangers, nursing homes and hospitals across the region. Many have offered donations, and while she said that she doesn’t want or need the money, if people will donate thread and fabrics, she’ll accept it.
They made more than 50 masks by hand by Friday and were going to keep working, she said.
The masks are machine washable and very durable, she said. They are 100% cotton and multiple layers. Her masks are different from many others because she isn’t putting coffee filters in them and is instead using a fleece material. It’s thicker but still breathable, she said.
“Instead of replacing the coffee filter every time, you can throw it in the washing machine and use it the next day,” she said.
Conner first tried hand stitching but then upgraded to a sewing machine with the help of her parents. Her dad posted about her handmade masks on his personal Facebook and requests began flooding in, she said.
She picked up tips and patterns from watching videos and added her own “spice” to it from there.
“This was my first time sewing,” Conner said. “I kept messing up the threading and would have to rip the whole thing and restart. I had whole minutes where I was out of thread and didn’t know it.
“It was frustrating at first. But then I realized that I need to not get so frustrated. There are a lot of people who need it, and if I can help, then I’m willing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.