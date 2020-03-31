Angelina County commissioners voted Monday to extend the county’s disaster declaration work furlough until further notice.
That means that elected officials have the right to pay and employ their people as necessary through May 1, County Judge Don Lymbery said. This includes allowing employees to work from home or setting different operating hours, he said.
Commissioners also discussed problems or concerns that have resulted from the emergency declaration.
Lymbery said only two complaints have come to his office from multiple people. One is the closing of the landfill to public access and the other is the closing of the drive-thru at the tax office.
Lymbery said he told landfill manager Chuck Brooks that he would leave the decision about opening for one day a week or remaining closed up to him.
“These are unprecedented times, and I think people need to take that into consideration that these are unprecedented times where we need to protect the continuity of government by limiting access to different things that are not necessarily going to affect them in the long run,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire said. “We’re, hopefully, dealing with short-term inconvenience.”
Everybody in the county is cooperating with the disaster declaration for the most part, Lymbery said. He said he and the city plan to reach out to the big-box stores to see about “getting them into more compliance” than what they’ve had.
One of the orders of the county’s disaster declaration put in place requires any business open to the public to have a written plan in place to enforce certain requirements, including a procedure for maintaining a six-foot distance between people and procedures for regular cleaning.
This plan must be presented to a law enforcement officer if requested, Lymbery said.
The order requires grocery stores, warehouse stores, big-box stores and convenience stores that sell food products, household staples or hardware supplies to limit the number of customers allowed in the business at one time.
Lymbery said the idea is for these businesses to use “good common sense” and to avoid groups of more than 10 people to congregate in one area of the store to avoid the possible spread of the virus.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts asked if the court should extend this motion through the next two meetings. Lymbery said that was up to the court, but the disaster declaration could be discontinued at any time if the threat ends.
“As of right now, everything is going to be moving in the same direction,” Lymbery said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe. If you don’t need to be out, stay home. If you can stay home and don’t need to be out on the road, stay home.”
Cheshire said he has had some questions about travel documentation for essential personnel. Other counties have issued orders regarding this, and he wondered if the county should create its own documentation.
Lymbery said it’s up to employers to issue this documentation. For instance, the Texas Department of Transportation would issue documentation to employees and contractors for their construction projects, he said.
“We’re monitoring this hourly,” Lymbery said. “I’m getting stuff from the state, I’m talking to every surrounding county in the area, I know what all the other judges are doing, I know what the commissioners courts in the different areas are doing, and we’re all trying to work together through this to get over this crisis.”
Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison said he has had more than 10 calls about whether or not this declaration allows people to go fishing.
“Let me tell you, one of the exceptions is feeding your family,” Lymbery said.
“Right, I told him he was shopping. When you go to that lake, you’re shopping and trying to catch food,” Harrison said.
The parks around lakes and rivers are closed, but the boat ramps remain open in Angelina County, he said. Harrison said this gives people a chance to do something outside the house rather than sitting around.
Anytime someone has a question, Lymbery invited them to contact his office at 634-5413 or the office of emergency management at 634-8731.
