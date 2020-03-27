The Angelina County and Cities Health District has conducted 100 tests for COVID-19, coronavirus on people between the ages of 2 and 88 years old, Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, said.
Shaw the number of tests is relatively fluid. The test kits are made up of a swab, a test tube and a gelatinous liquid and are sent off to testing centers. They’re constantly looking for ways to bring more tests to the county, but test kits are difficult to procure because of the high demand nationwide.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a second case of COVID-19 in Angelina County early Friday afternoon. Shaw said that report was incorrect.
Those chosen to be tested have been screened through a set series of questions, Shaw said. Those have been updated as the situation worsens, at one point they were asking callers about international travel, but that has since been restricted that to out of county travel.
The test results are not available for five to 10 days, she said.
“Some are sent to a Tyler Public Health Lab and some are sent to LabCorp, and they’re sending their test across the nation,” Shaw said.
“It’s all more localized. We’re doing a very thorough screening because of the limit on testing. … we’ve been aggressively getting to those who need the tests first.”
In the last week, they’ve fielded more than 800 calls, she said. They’re working closely with hospitals to get those who have been admitted.
She asked that people monitor themselves and their families closely because exposure can happen anywhere. She said the exposure could have happened two weeks ago and someone may not know it, especially since carriers can have different symptoms.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
