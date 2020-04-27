The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is estimating 21 patients in the county’s total 123 cases of COVID-19 have recovered.
One new case was announced on Sunday, that of a woman in her 50s who lives inside the city limits.
A local call center set up March 25 has since screened 2,300 people, with 870 tests administered for the virus. The call center this week announced amended hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Over the past several days, call volume has decreased overall and is mostly composed of people who are symptomatic or have been in close contact with known positives,” the County Emergency Management Office said in a statement Monday. “Screened callers will continue to receive appointments for tests. Testing hours and capabilities will not be affected.”
The local Emergency Management Office met Friday with The Texas Department of State Health Services regarding spread of the virus in Nacogdoches and Shelby counties.
“The state is conducting contact investigations and checking back on patients,” Emergency Management Office spokeswoman Amy Mehaffey said. “When we announce cases with unknown travel and hospitalization, that is due to the fact that we are announcing cases as quickly as possible and the state has yet to trace back all of the information. This doesn’t mean they don’t have that information forthcoming. They have increased their personnel in this area in order to address this efficiently.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms who may have been exposed may contact the local call center at 468-4787 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
A dashboard with local case numbers is available here.
A statewide dashboard on Monday afternoon indicated Nacogdoches County had 125 cases, a discrepancy local officials attribute a lag in addresses verification. According to the state data, Angelina County has 45 cases, with 16 in San Augustine, 98 in Shelby County, 32 in Rusk County and 12 in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.