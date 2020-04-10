As the coronavirus pandemic continues its rapid global spread, we’ve been hearing conflicting advice about face masks.
In February, the U.S. surgeon general urged citizens to stop buying medical masks, warning that it would be ineffective in preventing the spread of the virus while denying N95 respirators and masks for the healthcare workers who need them.
Then on April 3, President Donald Trump said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were recommending people wear cloth masks in public areas like grocery stores, where social distancing can be difficult. He stressed that the recommendation was voluntary, however, and that he probably wouldn’t follow it.
That same day, the city of Lufkin called for people to wear face masks while in public.
Meanwhile some cities have gone so far as to set fines for failing to wear them. In Laredo, for example, anyone older than 5 who enters a store or uses public transit without their mouth and nose covered by a mask or bandana could be fined up to $1,000.
Then you have a number of blacks and Latinos who are refusing to wear face coverings over fears the masks could heighten racial profiling.
“I don’t feel safe wearing a handkerchief or something else that isn’t CLEARLY a protective mask covering my face to the store because I am a Black man living in this world,” tweeted Aaron Thomas, an educator in Columbus, Ohio, as pointed out in a CNN article. “I want to stay alive but I also want to stay alive.”
Then there are experts in the scientific community who dismiss face masks as useless, at best, and potentially dangerous, at worst.
Meanwhile, kind-hearted East Texans are are churning out homemade masks faster than a knife through hot butter.
So can the masks be effective?
Research shows some evidence that universal mask-wearing reduced respiratory droplet transmission. Another study showed that while masks made out of cotton T-shirts were far less effective than manufactured surgical masks in preventing wearers from expelling droplets, they did reduce droplets and were better than no protection at all.
But while surgical masks worn by doctors and nurses are designed for one-time use, the cloth masks used by the public likely need to be washed, which raises another concern: A study from Nepal on cloth masks found that washing and drying practices deteriorated the mask’s efficiency by damaging the cloth material.
Lara S. Martin, a former program manager at Emory University’s Center for Humanitarian Emergencies who said she’s watched misuse of masks and gloves spread disease in emergencies, believes masks can create a false sense of security. But most experts agree that the very limited evidence of a small potential benefit to public health means it’s worth doing.
Perhaps the only thing clear is that research is urgently needed on the best material for universal masks, their storage and care, or the creation of proper reusable masks for the public.
Martin’s advice is to imagine that, each time someone uses a mask, there’s something really disgusting that’s gotten on it that’s plainly visible.
“If you could see it, and it was gross, what would you do? You wouldn’t touch it. You wouldn’t wear it again. You’d wash it in the hottest water you can with strong detergent. Some of that can help,” she said in an ABC News article.
We believe the universal use of mouth- and nose-covering with masks is a low-risk intervention that can only help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. If everyone wears one, individuals protect one another and could even be reminded not to touch their faces after touching potentially contaminated surfaces.
But masks aren’t shields; we should still practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible and wash hands frequently and properly.
