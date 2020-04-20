There are 27 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district said there are 15 cases in Polk County and 14 in San Augustine County with one death. Nacogdoches County is reporting 91 cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, and six confirmed deaths, according to the city of Nacogdoches.
The state website reports there are 19,458 confirmed cases statewide that have resulted in 495 deaths. The agency estimates 5,334 patients have recovered.
The health district reported it has completed 491 tests total — 293 in Angelina, 102 in Polk, 41 in San Augustine and 55 in other counties. There have been 54 reported positive tests — 27 in Angelina, 15 in Polk and 14 in San Augustine.
One person in Angelina County and two in San Augustine have been hospitalized.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Texas Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.