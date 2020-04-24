DETCOG’s leaders said Thursday that COVID-19, the coronavirus, has impacted operations, but not brought them to a standstill.
“It’s impacted our organization, of course, but the good news is that the work is still being done,” said Lonnie Hunt, director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments. “But most of the work is being done remotely, from home.”
Hunt said of the 50 or so people who typically work in the building, only between 10 or 12 people have been in at a time. The only staff members working full-time at the office are the 2-1-1 information staff, who answer calls from people in the region and connect them to much-needed resources.
Each program director updated the council on how its operations were functioning.
DaVina Morris, who is representing the census committee, said the program has had to adjust how its communicates with the public. Where they’d attend meetings and public gatherings, they’re now promoting online content and making sure people see the need to be counted in the Census that way.
“Everyone is having to do a digital pivot,” she said. “So we’re just trying to get the word out.”
The 12 coordinators who cover the region have adjusted their strategies, she said. They’ve gotten creative by sending stickers with restaurant to-go plates, setting out signs in essential business areas and working with schools to promote the Census, as well.
“The reality is that our citizens put a lot of money into taxes,” Hunt said. “And the Census just gives us an opportunity to get more of that money and bring it back home. It’s all about dollars at the end of the day.”
He said especially now with the coronavirus pandemic, being counted can bring money back into regional programs that will help citizens and keep them safe.
“It funds law enforcement, it funds first responders, it funds education, it just funds all these social services that so many people rely upon,” Hunt said.
Mike Claude, with public safety, said they have a crew of people helping to track positive COVID-19 cases in all 12 DETCOG counties. They’re currently tracking 301 cases, with all 12 counties reporting at least one case.
Claude said he’d been working with the governor’s office to obtain a federal grant that will help communities impacted by the coronavirus with COVID-19-related expenses.
Van Bush, with the 911 program, said the number of calls coming to the call centers has been average or below average, with many calling into programs like the 2-1-1 call center instead. They’re checking in with the Department of Public Safety weekly and are keeping staff at home as best they can.
Holly Anderson, director of the Area Agency on Aging, said they’re received funding for the impacts of COVID-19 to provide meals. They’ve been working to identify those who need assistance and also to help those who may not qualify for the AAA program but might qualify for another.
They hope to be getting more than $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for additional food funding.
She said that the 2-1-1 call center regularly has four to five employees working each day, averaging at least 100 calls a day per person. This is a dramatic increase from the beginning of this epidemic, she said. She hopes to get remote access to computers up and running so staff can work from home.
Jeff Reed, from the Family and Youth Services program, said that March was one of the highest service-providing months they’ve had for two years. They’ve provided primarily family counseling services by telephone, but have also conducted other services, like giving families in need a Walmart gift card.
There are also counties who have restaurants providing Comfort Food Care Packages to feed needy families. No Angelina County restaurants are participating in the program, according to the Texas Restaurant Association website, but those interested in the program can go to txrestaurant.org/CFCPprogram to begin helping. This website also provides a list of those who are currently helping throughout the region.
Housing director Janett Lewis said the organization has been working closely with tenants and landlords and keeping communication lines open. She said they temporarily stopped issuing vouchers. She said the alternative methods DETCOG approved for Housing and Urban Development will help them continue to assist those in the region.
Bob Bashaw, over regional services, said they are looking at the economic impact of COVID-19 on the region. Travel has stopped, but work on grants continues.
In other business, the council:
Announced that nominations are open for the board secretary position. They will hold an election if other nominations are presented.
Extended the terms for minority representatives by one year.
Heard an update on the Sam Houston State University College of Medicine by Dana Hoyt, president of the university.
Accepted the quarterly financial report and the certification of investments.
Reviewed the investment policy.
Approved a revision to the vacation policy for DETCOG employees.
Approved the Area Agency on Aging Area Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Accepted the Report on Law Enforcement Training Grant Program by Candy Hartman, public safety planner and grant manager.
Approved the Housing and Urban Development waivers issued on April 10 that was applicable to the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
The 2019 fiscal year audit report was not available due to restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
