Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown released a letter he wrote to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting he ease the restrictions in his executive order.
“I write you with great concern for the residents of the city of Lufkin and, particularly, for the city’s churches and other places of worship, as well as the small businesses being detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown wrote. “I know you share my concern for all the state of Texas.”
The city, religious leaders and business owners have been a model of cooperation and unity during this crisis, and there has been a limited spread of the virus far below federal and state models, Brown wrote. However, East Texans are deeply concerned that the executive order and the local orders issued may soon produce “harmful and unintended effects on our local residents.”
Brown requested two easements to the executive order.
First, he asked that churches and other places of religious worship be free to gather without limitations on number, provided that they practice social distancing and parishioners be asked to wear face masks.
“Religious liberty, which I know is dear to your own heart, is at stake,” Brown wrote. “The inaccuracy of projected models of spread and fatalities make even thinner the narrow constitutional line our city and the state have been walking.”
Second, he asked that all businesses be allowed to open, provided they, too, practice social distancing and staff and patrons encouraged to wear face masks.
“Candidly, the very large categories of essential businesses renders suspect the idea that closing the remaining ‘non-essential’ businesses will significantly prevent spread,” he wrote. “If the countless essential businesses have been able to operate without significant spread of the virus, on what basis may we reasonably keep the ‘non-essential businesses’ shuttered? All businesses are essential to their owners, and I believe we are at the point of either recognizing that or putting some small establishments out of business, perhaps forever.”
Brown wrote that these easements could potentially mitigate the impact on Texas’ citizens during what he wrote “looks to be a long-term political debate.”
“We are prepared to make the above-referenced modifications to the city’s emergency order, and we believe to do so is in the best interest of our city and its residents,” Brown wrote. “Our action, however, would be fruitless without a similar modification of Executive Order GA-14. Thus, the city of Lufkin respectfully requests such a modification of your executive order at the earliest possible date.”
