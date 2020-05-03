In a statewide effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Angelina & Neches River Authority is serving as a regional distributor of face masks for essential workers at rural water and wastewater utilities.
“At ANRA, we want to do everything we can to help our communities within the Neches River Basin,” spokeswoman Kimberly Wagner said. “Keeping water and the wastewater utility workers safe so they can continue to perform essential services for our rural communities who may not have had the same access to PPE as larger cities is a top priority.”
They’re one of 13 hubs across the state, but the only one in East Texas. The Texas Rural Water Association and Texas Wide Area Radio Network partnered to oversee this distribution, especially to those rural utilities with limited access to supplies.
ANRA received 7,000 masks but are limiting them to five per employee while supplies last, Wagner said. They’re reusable, washable and free. They were made by Hanes and provided by the Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Association.
“Masks are designated for essential employees at rural water and wastewater utilities only and cannot be distributed to the general public at this time,” Wagner said.
Requests for masks have to be made in advance, but once arrangements have been made, employees can pick up their masks at the Lufkin office.
“We want to serve as a resource for those in need and want rural communities to know that their needs are just as important,” Wagner said.
