Lufkin ISD has announced it will hold a hybrid graduation ceremony with a compilation video of students filmed individually or in small groups.
This format fits into the guidelines set into place by Gov. Greg Abbott and Commissioner of Education Mike Morath on Tuesday. During the week of May 18-22, students and six family members will head to Tom Jack Lucas Stadium at scheduled times to walk the stage.
There will be a photographer to take the students' photos and a videographer to create a compilation video that will include all graduates, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches and messages from Superintendent Lynn Torres and the LISD Board of Trustees.
"We have to look at the big, worldwide picture," Torres said. "We are under these executive orders because there is still a pandemic for us to work around. We want to keep our families, students, and staff safe and after extensive conversations with high school principal Brandon Boyd and his team, we feel that the hybrid graduation is the safest way to proceed.”
Each student will be scheduled in 15-minute increments, three students at a time, and families will be spaced out 25 feet in the hallway with seats that have been frequently sanitized, a press release from the district states.
While the governor also approved outdoor ceremonies, the logistics of graduating class of 460 students all in masks with social distancing and a limited number of guests was not feasible, nor desirable, according to LISD administration.
“We want to make sure our parents understand the impossibility of having an outdoor graduation with all of the limitations," Torres said. "The governor said the ceremony would be subject to change if public health conditions change, which might make it impossible to do any type of celebration if we wait too long."
She continued by saying, "Using the outdoor graduation was just too risky for our community and would not be the graduation similar in any way to the graduations we’ve had in the past. What also concerns me is limiting community spread of the virus before and after the ceremony. With that many people gathered, we could not guarantee that there wouldn’t be any congregating in the parking lots and that the social distancing rules would be followed.”
Board president Scott Skelton said the board is proud of the 2020 graduates and their many accomplishments and successes, and they wish graduates well on their next journey and look forward to their future accomplishments.
"We are sad we cannot gather at the stadium to celebrate their success, but look forward to each family celebrating the graduates in the special ceremony that has been created for this unique time in our nation’s history," Skelton said. "We believe this is the safest way to protect our students, their families and our staff. The board would like to thank the administration and the staff for the hard work that they have done to provide this unique graduation celebration.”
The district has consulted with legal counsel and has the approval of the director of the city of Lufkin Emergency Management Office, the press release said.
Seniors will be receiving more information next week on how and when to sign up for their graduation stage time scheduled for the week of May 18-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.