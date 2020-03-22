While many in the community have waited impatiently for months for several of the new businesses in town to open, the outbreak of COVID-19 has required those new businesses to adjust practices to stay alive.
The new Java Jacks Coffee House location on John Redditt Drive enjoyed its soft opening on March 8, at a time when worries about the coronavirus were only just building. But as concerns have mounted, the business has had to adapt.
“This whole thing has been absolutely surreal,” owner Sarah Patton said. “We started early on the preventive side of things. We closed our dining at the beginning of the week to help minimize any public contact, for my customers as well as my staff. We are so lucky to have the ability to have a drive-thru.”
The business announced their expansion into Lufkin in mid-June of 2019 with hopes to be open in the fall. However, progress was somewhat halted by construction in that time, pushing the opening date.
The new location has a soft, modern look that emphasizes a classical, comforting feeling. It features indoor and outdoor seating, although the indoor dining has been closed in the outbreak.
“Now we are just trying to get the word out,” Patton said. “We also have an order ahead app through Toast, our (point of sale) system.”
Patton asked that people just spread the word about their business being open as a way to support them.
“In times of uncertainty, we cling to our routines,” the business said in a Facebook post. “They feel a bit like a safety net when all else is in chaos. Coffee is a big part of people’s routines all over the world and we know Java Jack’s has been a big part of our community’s routine. … We’re still here, you can still have your regular morning cup of joe, check your emails or surf the web — from the parking lot of course.”
The business is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and they’re working on creating a virtual tip jar. Patton said she was grateful for her staff and customers.
“Lufkin has been great to us even though it’s only been two weeks,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.