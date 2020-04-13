Angelina County now has 17 positive cases of COVID-19, coronavirus.
The Angelina County & Cities Health Department reported via Facebook that there was a new positive case Monday afternoon.
“Remember, all travel in Angelina County is prohibited, except for that which is for work or essential activities for health and safety. Protect your family and please #StayHome,” the post reads. “Don’t forget to continue washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly. In search of hand-washing tips from a pro? An infection preventionist demonstrates an A+ technique. Put these tips into practice to help prevent the spread of the #coronavirus in our community.”
As of 11 a.m. Monday (before the new case) the department reported 305 people in the county tested, 70 results pending and 1,500 estimated calls to the hotline call center, according to a Facebook post from the Lufkin Emergency Operations Center.
The Lufkin Emergency Operations Center originally reported 18 cases in Angelina County. However, they updated their report saying they received notice of two additional COVID-19 positives, but one of those positives does not count toward Angelina County's total because "the person's permanent residence is not in our county though the person is currently staying here with a relative."
Polk County now has 11 confirmed cases, and San Augustine County has nine confirmed cases and one death.
Nacogdoches County had 50 positive cases as of 5 p.m. Monday with three confirmed deaths, according to Nacogdoches County Emergency Management. Nacogdoches reports 490 tests have been given and 1,525 approximate call screenings.
“We want to remind everyone to stay vigilant in their fight against the virus with social distancing, wearing masks in public and abiding by the stay-at-home order,” Lufkin EOC’s post reads.
In a Monday morning address, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has tested more than 133,000 people, received 13,827 positive reports, hospitalized 1,176 people with the virus and has 286 deaths. Additionally, 2,269 Texans who tested positively are now considered recovered, he said.
“Those are the numbers — let me present to you the context,” Abbott said. “If you look at the numbers provided across the country, they show that — what came out late yesterday — was the lowest number of people who tested positive in America in a week, showing the curve in the U.S. truly is beginning to flatten.”
Similarly in Texas, the number of people who tested positive as of the close of business yesterday, was the lowest in an entire week and the second lowest since late March.
“Those are good numbers. Now let me get into the red flags,” Abbott said. “It seems as though every Sunday is the lowest day in the week for the number of people who test positive. I don’t know if it’s because testing occurs less on a Sunday or if the reports come in less on a Sunday.”
If the trends continue, and are not part of some underlying problem on Sundays, it will mean Texas truly is heading in the right direction toward flattening the curve, Abbott said.
“I highly caution you, however, it is too early to decisively make that call,” he said.
Abbott said that while the state is going through a tremendous challenge right now, he has witnessed how Texans can come through a challenge even stronger.
If experiencing a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, call the COVID-19 hotline at 630-8500 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The health district recommends the following steps to ensuring safety during this time:
• Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
• If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
• Limit close contact and practice social distancing of at least six feet with other people.
• Continue washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.