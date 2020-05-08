The East Texas Food Bank was back in Lufkin Thursday afternoon for another round of food distribution for COVID-19, the coronavirus relief.
As cars continued to line up well before the distribution started at 3 p.m., food bank program service director Tim Butler said the organization serves 26 counties, and Angelina was one of the most populous and in need.
“In April, we gave out 2.4 million meals, which is about 40% more than our normal distribution,” Butler said. “I’ve been working at the food bank for eight years, and I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve never seen an outcry for help like this. I’ve also never seen communities come together like this.”
People are out of work and scared, wondering where their next meal is coming from, Butler said. The demographic of people has shifted from the norm, as well. He said more young people are in need right now.
Janet Shepherd and her husband took advantage of the food distribution. She said she is on Social Security, and her husband recently lost his job because of the pandemic.
“We appreciate this,” Shepherd said. “It means a lot.”
Sandra Walton said the distribution was a blessing for her family. The pandemic has stopped some of her family members from working, and it has kept all of the kids at home.
“You’ve got to cook more, and you’re staying in, so you’re eating more,” Walton said. “We really need it, and it’s a blessing. … It’s scary, but we know God’s got us. We hold onto our faith, and we do what the law says — wear the masks and the gloves and all that.”
The National Guard, T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Christian Information and Service Center and more assisted with the distribution of the 652 boxes. Guardsmen said units have been traveling all over East Texas to help with the distributions for the last two weeks.
“This has been a good experience. I enjoy helping people and seeing that I’m making a difference,” Guardsman Crusher Allen said. “A lot of people need help after they go through this. You can see that.”
Allen joined the National Guard more than two years ago during college. He said he has had more opportunities than he ever expected.
The ETFB is always accepting financial donations, Butler said. He encouraged people to look out for those who cannot come to the distributions, those who are homebound, because that is a demographic they are struggling to reach.
During this food distribution, people were allowed to show a signed note or a picture of a signed note for anyone they were picking food up for. Butler encouraged local people to contact their food pantries to see about helping deliver food to those in need.
