As many meat-processing plants around the nation have temporarily shuttered due to workers testing positive for the new coronavirus, some have called into question whether these slaughterhouses can remain virus-free.
With thousands of employees often working side by side, social distancing is all but impossible at most of these plants. That’s why experts say the risk of catching the virus will likely remain even as companies take measures to increase worker protections.
“It’s not that people aren’t trying. It’s just that it is very difficult to control this illness,” said Dennis Burson, an animal science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in an Associated Press article.
Earlier this month, the Department of State Health Services identified a cluster of 14 coronavirus cases and two related deaths that were “in some manner” tied to employees of a Tyson Foods facility in Center, according to a Texas Tribune report. And state health officials confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at the JBS Beef packing plant in the Panhandle.
In an attempt to protect workers, the Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Lufkin has started checking employee temperatures, staggering breaks and start times, and implementing other safety measures.
“Pilgrim’s is putting a premium on the team members’ safety at all facilities so we can keep providing jobs and keep America fed,” the company said in an email.
Additionally, Pilgrim’s has stepped up efforts to assist in feeding those in need during the pandemic. The Lufkin plant has donated 18,420 pounds of chicken to the local Salvation Army, which in turn worked with local food banks to provide groceries to those who need it. Meanwhile, the Pilgrim's plant in Nacogdoches has given away 80,000 pounds of chicken to its team members and 35,000 pounds of chicken to various organizations in the community.
As rumors swirl about COVID-19 cases at both locations, there has been no evidence of an outbreak like the ones that have led to closures at other meat-processing facilities. However, the company is not releasing any information about any confirmed cases at either facility.
“Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and we have protocols in place to communicate with and protect the rest of the workforce,” said Nikki Richardson, a spokeswoman for Pilgrim’s Pride, in an email. “We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.”
Likewise, the Angelina County & Cities Health District cannot provide any details about cases at any particular business due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act concerns, but health district administrator Sharon Shaw did say they are working with many employers across the East Texas area that do have confirmed cases in Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties.
The following are some of the actions Pilgrim’s Pride says it has taken at its Lufkin facility:
- Increased sanitation and disinfection efforts, with an emphasis on common areas like bathrooms, locker rooms and cafeterias, and deep-cleaning every day
- Team member training
- Travel and visitor restrictions
- Temperature-testing of all team members before they enter the facility every day
- Extra personal protective equipment, including masks that are required to be worn
- Physical distancing where possible by staggering starts, shifts and breaks; installing large tents to allow for more spacing during lunch breaks; installing Plexiglas dividers in lunch tables and in common areas; and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break rooms and locker rooms
- Removing vulnerable populations from company facilities while offering full pay and benefits
- Waiving short-term disability waiting periods
- Relaxed attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick
- Offering free preventive care to all team members
- Offering free LiveHealth Online services that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost
- Offering employees access to enhanced personal protection equipment like masks, gloves and face shields.
- Expanded cafeterias and break rooms in Pilgrim’s plants to allow workers to better practice social distancing.
- Enhanced cleaning in common areas and plants to further strengthen safety measures.
The company said it will be installing Plexiglas shields in areas of plants where social distancing is not possible. In addition, Pilgrim’s says it is the first poultry company to offer worker bonuses during the coronavirus pandemic by giving $300 to employees, with $100 paid now and $200 in May.
The list of companies dealing with infected workers has been steadily growing at plants across the U.S. Among the latest was the closure of Tyson Foods' pork-processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday after a number of employees tested positive. That closure follows the suspension of operations at a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, among many others. Meanwhile some facilities, including the Tyson pork plant in Perry, Iowa, have resumed operations after deep cleanings.
The closures shouldn't immediately lead to any meat shortages or big price hikes at grocery stores, but as Purdue University economist Jason Lusk noted in the AP article, “It’s a very fluid and volatile situation to keep an eye out for in the days to come."
And while Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, whose state leads the nation in pork production, acknowledged the likelihood of “clusters of positive cases" at meat-processing plants, he said in the article that the facilities must remain open.
“Without them, people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.