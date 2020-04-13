Nacogdoches County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, the coronavirus, increasing the number of cases in the county to 47 as of Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Ten more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nacogdoches on Saturday afternoon.
No details about the latest case have been provided.
Angelina County’s case count remained at 16 as of noon Sunday. As of Thursday, the county was reporting 1,200 calls to the call center and 238 people tested, with 212 negative results, 12 pending cases and no deaths.
Polk County has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while San Augustine County has nine cases with one death. There have been 305 tests conducted in the Angelina County & Cities Health District testing partnership.
Texas was reporting 13,484 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, with 271 deaths. An estimated 2,014 patients have recovered from the new coronavirus while another 1,338 are currently hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.