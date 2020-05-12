Four women in the Buckner Family Hope Center Family Pathways Program have graduated from their respective colleges and universities.
Kelly Inkster received a bachelor’s of applied arts and sciences from Stephen F. Austin State University in allied health service and general business. Krystle Calais, Jaselyn Johnson and Rachel Barrett graduated from the registered nursing program at Angelina College.
“I’m really happy and extremely relieved,” Inkster said. “Now I can go back out to the real world and start working and make a difference.”
Inkster joined the program in 2017 with her son Harlan, 7, and daughter Holdyn, 3, Inkster. She said she hopes to work in procurement for a hospital or something business-wise in the health care industry.
“It’s been kind of hard because I am a single mother of two under 7,” Kelly said. “It’s been hard, but Buckner has provided all the stability that we’ve needed. They’ve provided access to child care, and their support has really helped make my journey easier. Without them, I don’t think my degree would have been possible.”
The coronavirus made the process even more difficult because she had to complete her last semester of her bachelor’s degree from home with no child care assistance while helping her son with his schoolwork, too.
Barrett joined the program two years ago with her son Aaron, 7, and daughter Aaliyah, 4, Wells. She said the goal was to focus school time on school and obtain a degree, and it worked.
“It was definitely a challenge but definitely rewarding,” she said. “My kiddos got to see how hard I worked on it. … I hope that they see they can do anything they put their minds to.”
The pandemic gave her a different perspective. She said she learned not to take anything for granted.
“I was more worried about people’s health than I was congratulating and celebrating what I’ve accomplished,” Barrett said. “I feel like I can still celebrate it, whether we have the ceremony or not.”
Executive director Marisa Phillips said the best part of the job is to watch the students and their children grow and succeed through the program. She said they have regular assessments with a cumulative assessment at the end where they talk about where they began and where they are now.
“Seeing the change is really remarkable and having the privilege of them and their kids growing up with us and seeing them go out and achieve their goals and be the family they’ve been working to be on their own is really remarkable,” Phillips said.
The Buckner Family Hope Center provides a self sufficiency program to single parents with young children. The program offers housing and supportive services so the adults can focus on their education and become self-sufficient with a degree from a college or university.
“It’s a challenging proposition (to obtain a degree as a single parent) even under normal circumstances because they are single parents, so they face challenges with time and money and spreading themselves between being an effective single parent and being an effective student and in some cases being a part-time employee,” Phillips said.
On top of that, they have to keep up the responsibilities of classes, trainings and counseling that are part of the center’s program.
“With the arrival of COVID-19, all those challenges were accelerated,” she said. “All of our students went to online courses only, which can be a challenge for some without having face-to-face instruction. Then on March 23, our child care center was forced to close for safety reasons, so for the last several weeks of their last semester in school they were at-home schooling and at-home parenting their children in addition to doing online coursework themselves.”
The center can support 35 families, and it is currently taking applications. An online application able to be submitted via website will soon be available at buckner.org, but the normal application is available for viewing currently.
For more information, call 637-3300. Although offices are closed, the voicemail will direct individuals to a number for the program's staff, and they will get back with people. Virtual interviews will be scheduled as the pandemic persists.
