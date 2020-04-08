Three nurses and a public health professional make up the morning shift at the Angelina County & Cities Health District call center.
They’ve answered more than 1,200 calls over the last three weeks and run each caller through the same prescribed questionnaire before offering their advice.
“At first, we did this all day, it was too much,” Nurse 1 said. “We wanted to do it at first, but it was not good. Four hours is enough.”
The nurses working in the call center did not want to be identified because of safety concerns.
The afternoon shift will relieve them in a few hours, and they can bury themselves in their regular work. Even with the outbreak, the health district still tries to operate as close to normally as they can, conducting visits, filling prescriptions and working with those who rely on the Women, Infants and Children program.
Until then, a phone rings and the women running the call center get moving.
Some callers are fine right now but are concerned. The nurse explains what symptoms to look for and connects those people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“So your shortness of breath isn’t unusual? You don’t have a cough?” one nurse asked. “The good news, sir, is that there is no need for you to be tested for the coronavirus.”
Some have started to feel seasonal allergies kick in, while others present symptoms concerning ailments. Those staffing the center’s phones recommend the caller talk to a physician.
Some check all the boxes for testing, and as each of those calls comes through, the questions become more intense.
“You’re having trouble breathing?” Nurse 2 asks. “How long have you noticed this? Have you had any chronic illnesses? At work, do you come in contact with other people?”
As one caller answered each question, the nurse became more concerned. The caller checked each box, so the nurse quickly finished the paperwork and told the caller a health professional would be in contact.
The nurse then took her paperwork to Sarah Adams, one of the leaders of the COVID-19 task force, who agreed this was a serious case and started the next steps in the process.
The caller is assigned a test identification number before being called back for additional information, to ask about insurance, fill out a lab slip and schedule a test for within the day.
As of Monday, the health district had conducted 220 tests and received 171 results with 14 positives. On Tuesday, they received an additional 25 negative results.
The health district tries to have a test done every five minutes, Adams said. The health district can do the swab, but has to send the samples out of town for testing. They expect results about a week later, Shaw said.
Those who call after hours or late in the day are scheduled to be tested first thing the next morning. There were 15 callers left over from Monday who came for tests on Tuesday.
Positive cases are asked to quarantine, although some have been quarantined in one or both of Lufkin’s hospitals as Mary Nichols, a contact tracing nurse, begins her work.
The health district recommends a positive case remain in isolation until seven days after they have gone without a fever for 72 hours.
This means that if a patient tests positive for COVID-19 and his fever breaks on Monday, then the patient should quarantine for seven more days if the fever hasn’t come back after 72 hours.
That patient still needs to be careful after leaving quarantine, health district administrator Sharon Shaw said. Beating the virus is not the silver bullet that kills any chance of getting it again, she said.
Nichols will often repeat the recommendations for treatment and quarantine to positive individuals and, as far as she has seen, they’re all happy to comply. She also has to ask them to detail the extent of their travels and who they may have been in contact with. She’ll work her way through the list and as she builds a person’s profile, she makes recommendations to the person’s family, friends and coworkers to also self-quarantine.
The health district recommends someone living with a positive case remain in quarantine for 14 days, as long as they’re asymptomatic. This is the same for people who have come in contact through other ways in the last 14 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.