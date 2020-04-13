The Lufkin Daily News is restructuring its business model because of the devastating impact COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has had on the local, state, national and global economy.
On Wednesday, the newspaper will adjust its print frequency, adopting a three-day-a-week publishing schedule with an expanded Sunday edition and a new focus on digital news coverage and features. Print editions of The Lufkin Daily News will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The larger Sunday edition will appear Saturdays.
And we’ll continue to deliver Charm magazine in the edition publishing on the last Friday of the month.
The LDN has been the leading news-gathering organization in Lufkin and Angelina County for years. We’ve been the go-to source for stories and information about municipal governments, crime, school and community events, sports and breaking news. We’ll continue to publish all of that local news daily through our digital edition, LufkinDailyNews.com, and will continue to share story links on our social media platforms.
Changing our print frequency won’t change our commitment to this community and our readers. Instead, we’re adapting to better serve today’s readers.
The paper is in the process of developing a mobile app that will greatly enhance the user experience, according to president and publisher Keven Todd. On average, even before the current crisis, about 70-80% of visitors to LufkinDailyNews.com were accessing the site from a mobile device. Todd believes that app will be ready for roll out in early May, making it much easier for readers to access the latest news and information with the app from their phones.
The new production schedule will allow The Lufkin Daily News to reduce newsprint and distribution expenses and help it preserve employees. Publishers and newspaper companies across the country are taking similar steps to cut costs and increase efficiency during what has become a global crisis.
“Like most businesses in our community, we did not anticipate having to make such changes before COVID-19 arrived and dramatically disrupted our lives,” Todd said. “The Lufkin Daily News is much like any other small business. Our business model relies on revenues generated from local advertising and subscriptions.
“Unfortunately, this is not business-as-usual for so many of our local advertisers in this community — and by direct relationship, certainly not for us either.”
Producing quality local news content is neither free nor inexpensive. Todd said a good community newspaper’s health is generally a direct reflection of a local economy. Our employees get paid like the employees of any other small business in town. And they live and shop here, just like all those employees of all those other small businesses.
“We made this decisive change to our operating model to be able to navigate through this punishing economic tunnel,” Todd said. “Doing nothing is not an option. We intend to serve this community for the long term.”
