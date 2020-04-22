A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday and is expected to pass Thursday in the House, but not without a fight along rural and urban lines.
Most of the funding, $331 billion, is to bolster a small-business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week, but rural Texans are saying the money was mostly gobbled up by urban companies.
“In recent days the chamber has detected a major uptick in calls from small business folks here in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County expressing frustration about the status of loan and grant applications and the inability to communicate with agencies,” Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce CEO Wayne Mitchell said.
Part of the problem, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert says, was a change of wording in a U.S. Treasury rule governing the program. The intent of the program was to fund businesses with fewer than 500 employees, but the wording of the rule allowed businesses with fewer than 500 employees per location to apply.
The initial aid package also gave preference to Small Business Association preferred lenders, most of whom are in urban areas, Gohmert said.
“There has been a lot of frustration over the Paycheck Protection Plan. A lot of confusion and hopefully that is getting worked out. Unfortunately when the loans initially rolled out, since it was through the SBA, those banks that were preferred lenders, which were virtually all of the biggest banks,” he said.
That left many rural businesses without funding, said Nancy Windham of Texas Forest Country Partnership, an economic development group for East Texas.
“By the time that some of these folks even know about programs, the larger communities, the larger companies, have already scarfed up, so to speak, the money,” she said.
Gohmert said the latest round of funding should ease the rural-urban funding disparity, and that he planned to speak with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin when he returned to Washington on Wednesday.
“It fires me up to complain,” Gohmert said of the information from Windham.
An additional $75 billion would be given to hospitals, and $25 billion would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies. As it stands, none of that $75 billion would go to hospital like Nacogdoches Memorial, which are considered governmental entities with taxing authority.
Gohmert said congressmen from around the nation have asked Mnuchin to include publicly funded hospitals in the relief effort.
“We have a lot of hospitals that have that relationship. We didn’t get an affirmative yes, but there was enough fuss raised about that issue,” Gohmert said. “That will continue to be a push this week. It sounds like it’s something that could be handled by (Treasury) making a rule change.”
The House is being called to Washington for a Thursday vote, said Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House Majority Leader.
Hoyer, D-Maryland, said the House will also vote on a proposal to allow proxy voting on future business during the pandemic, a first for Congress, which has required in-person business essentially since its founding.
“The House must show the American people that we continue to work hard on their behalf,” Hoyer wrote to colleagues.
But the landmark rules change met with objections from conservative Republicans.
“I don’t support it at all,” said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, one of a handful of Republicans who showed up for Tuesday's pro forma session to protest proxy votes. “Congress should be in session.”
Signaling concerns, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, wrote Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, seeking more information on plans to reopen the House.
The emerging virus aid package — originally designed by Republicans as a $250 billion stopgap to replenish the payroll subsidies for smaller businesses — has grown into the second largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far.
Democratic demands have caused the measure to balloon, though Republicans support additions for hospitals and testing.
The now $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program includes $60 billion or so set aside for — and divided equally among — smaller banks and community lenders that seek to focus on underbanked neighborhoods and rural areas. Democrats have highlighted the number of smaller and minority-owned shops missing out on the aid.
Another $60 billion would be available for a small-business loans and grants program delivered through an existing small business disaster aid program, $10 billion of which would come in the form of direct grants.
The bill provides $25 billion for increased testing efforts, including at least $11 billion to state and tribal governments to detect and track new infections. The rest will help fund federal research into new coronavirus testing options.
Currently, the U.S. has tested roughly 4 million people for the virus, or just over 1% of its population, according to the Covid Tracking Project website.
While the White House says the U.S. has enough testing to begin easing social distancing measures, most experts say capacity needs to increase at least threefold, if not more.
The government’s Paycheck Protection Program has been swamped by companies applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit last Thursday after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. That left thousands of small businesses in limbo as they sought help.
Controversies have enveloped the program, with many businesses complaining that banks have favored customers with whom they already do business. Some businesses that haven't been harmed much by the pandemic have also received loans, along with a number of publicly traded corporations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
