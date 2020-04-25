The Lufkin Urgent Doc clinic is offering antibody testing with hopes of helping piece together the impact of COVID-19, the coronavirus, on Angelina County.
“We don’t know about this virus in Texas,” Dr. Michael Iversen, the owner of the Urgent Doc, said. “Hopefully, if we get enough tests done we will have a feeling for how many have had the virus in East Texas.”
He plans to share the results with the Angelina County & Cities Health District for them to compile it all. This isn’t mandated, but Iversen wants to do what he can to create the larger picture.
“When we get enough samples taken in East Texas, we can get an idea of how prevalent it has been here, how many died and how many were positive. We can see the extent,” he said.
The test is conducted as a blood draw then the vials are sent to a diagnostic laboratory.
Test results are returned in 24 to 48 hours, but they can only test for the IgG antibodies, which say that someone has recovered from the coronavirus. This means it will only show a positive result once someone has gotten over the virus, Iversen said.
“You want to be symptom-free, without a fever for 10 days,” he said. “Say you had something five days ago, you want to wait until you’ve been 10 days free of it.”
He said that those who are experiencing symptoms should go have the nasal swab test done at the health district, because that will tell them if they’re currently positive.
He waited for this particular test to ensure that what he brought to town was FDA-approved. The clinic is offering the tests for $99 to cash payers and for the co-pay for those with insurance.
He is also working to bring in-house testing to the clinic, but that hasn’t arrived yet.
Many from the community have already shown interest, and Iversen is doing what he can to make sure there are enough test vials. On Friday, the office was inundated with calls and patients who wanted to be tested, he said.
“We won’t know anything 100%,” he said. “We’re not looking at this retrospectively. We can only get better in science. We’re better now than we’ve been in the past few months.”
