NACOGDOCHES — A second confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Nacogdoches County on Saturday.
“We’ve been informed by Department of State Health Services of a second confirmed COVID-19 case in Nacogdoches County. We’ve been given no additional information,” Abby Scorsonelli of Nacogdoches County Emergency Management wrote in an email Saturday night. “At this point it’s safe to assume everyone could have the coronavirus, so it’s vitally important to maintain social distancing protocols — only leave your home for essential errands, keep six feet between you and others, practice good hygiene.”
A local call center and testing site have been set up for those who are experiencing symptoms and suspect they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. These individuals are urged not to go to the emergency room or walk-in clinics and instead call 468-4787 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
One confirmed case was reported Wednesday before the second was reported Saturday.
Since opening on Wednesday, the center is receiving an average of 100 calls per day, officials reported. The call center and remote testing site are a collaboration of the city, county, Nacogdoches Memorial, Nacogdoches Medical Center, Excel ER and the SFA School of Nursing.
Information about COVID-19 patients is not released to anyone except medical personnel due to patient privacy laws.
According to Texas Health and Human Services, 111 of 254 Texas counties are reporting COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, totaling 2,052 cases statewide. That number does not include the latest Nacogdoches County case. So far, 27 Texans have died from the disease.
The highest number of cases was in Dallas County with 367, followed by Harris County with 229. Both the Houston and Dallas Metro areas are hotspots for the disease. The area around Harris County has 478 total cases, while the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex accounts for 736 cases.
Rusk County has two cases, and Angelina, Cherokee and Shelby counties each reported one positive case.
No cases had been reported so far in San Augustine, Houston, Trinity, Polk Sabine, Jasper, Tyler, Newton, Anderson, Henderson or Panola counties.
According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on Dec. 31, 2019, and the first case in the U.S. was announced on Jan. 21.
