NACOGDOCHES — Roughly 20% of Nacogdoches County’s 198 COVID-19 cases are connected with a long-term care facility, according to information received from the state.
Another 14 % of cases were contracted from previously diagnosed patients in the same household. The source of exposure for the majority of Nacogdoches County’s cases is unknown, according to information posted by the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
The county’s total number of confirmed cases rose to 202 as four more cases were announced Friday night. Not far behind in total cases is Shelby County, which had confirmed 149, according to the Department of State Health Services. Angelina County’s cases grew to 107 Friday.
Since an estimated 48 people have recovered from the virus, Nacogdoches County’s active cases total 143. Of those, nine are hospitalized, one of whom is being treated in ICU. It was unclear if the hospitalization numbers included a woman who was released from in-patient rehab for COVID patients Friday morning.
Among 14 local cases announced Wednesday, nine were from long-term care facilities and three were from households with previously reported cases. Patients included a man and a woman in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, two women and a man in their 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s.
State Rep. Travis Clardy on Friday afternoon held a live question-and-answer session on social media, reassuring East Texans and urging continued precautions and social distancing as the state’s economy reopens.
“Once we come down the curve, and I believe that we are, then as we have a breakout or flare of more COVID cases — and we’re going to have that — we can isolate and quarantine and do what we should have done had we gotten better information on the front end from the originators of this particular virus,” he said. “Had we had better information known what was coming maybe we could have contained this and done a better job tracking.”
A local call center has fielded approximately 2,613 calls and administered 999 tests for the virus. The center is continuing to take calls between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 936-468-4787. A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
