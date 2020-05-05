Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and we have protocols in place to communicate with and protect the rest of our workforce. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.
We are taking strict precautions at all of our facilities to protect the health and safety of our team members and have implemented numerous preventive measures. Pilgrim’s is temperature checking all of our team members before they enter our plants, promoting social distancing through the use of dividers in key areas, requiring protective equipment like masks be worn by all team members, and continuing to sanitize and disinfect our facilities thoroughly every day.
Our team members are also working to ensure the well-being of our communities. Pilgrim’s Lufkin donated 18,420 pounds of chicken to the local Salvation Army, who in turn worked with local food banks to provide food to those who need it. Pilgrim’s Nacogdoches has given away 80,000 pounds of chicken to its team members and 35,000 pounds of chicken to various organizations in the community.
The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we will continue doing all we can to keep the virus out of our facilities. Pilgrim’s Lufkin and Nacogdoches will remain open and operational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.