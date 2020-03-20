Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a widespread executive order to close restaurants, bars, schools and gyms among other things.
The order limits social gatherings to 10 people, prohibits eating and drinking at restaurants and bars (although takeout is still an option), visiting nursing homes except for critical care and closes schools and gyms through April 3.
Abbott told media outlets he would make an announcement of this kind today after spending time talking with local (city, school and county) leaders about the best options. He hosted a call with those leaders on Wednesday.
Abbott encouraged using takeout options, especially in light of many grocery stores being unable to keep up with the high demands of customers.
The Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page released a statement saying local retailers will not be shutting down. Some have reduced their hours to have a chance to restock. The post asked the community to be respectful of limits set on certain items in the stores.
On March 18, Abbott waived regulations to allow certain restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages, as well.
In Angelina County, many restaurants have already implemented this strategy or closed temporarily. That includes Logan’s Roadhouse, which posted on Thursday that they were shuttering their services temporarily. The Standpipe in Lufkin said they are open for takeout and will take orders online through Facebook or their website standpipecoffeehouse.com.
Crown Colony Country Club also has started a Curbside Menu that doesn’t require a club membership. They will take credit cards through phone orders.
Abbott also promoted taking online classes and working from home when possible. He emphasized that this is not a “shelter-in-place” order, the Texas Tribune reported. All critical infrastructure is to remain open.
"Working together, we must defeat COVID-19 with the only tool that we have available to us — we must strangle its expansion by reducing the ways that we are currently transmitting it," Abbott is quoted in the Tribune article while flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. "We are doing this now, today, so that we can get back to business as usual more quickly."
Some East Texas school administrators have been hoping for direct state guidance such as this.
“It is the time for leadership in Texas to step up and say, ‘Schools are going to be closed until … ’” Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said in a Tuesday board work session. “That would be a welcome sight for superintendents.”
“It would save the state so much time that could be directed toward how we offset the closure instead of how we each independently make decisions and try to measure it all,” board member Kristi Gay said.
Districts also are implementing plans to go completely or hybrid online and paper. Diboll ISD will be distributing instructional packets and technology devices as needed by grade level from 4-7 p.m. Friday at its campuses.
Federal guidance released earlier this week recommended this option. Texas has remained behind other states in the COVID-19 response, the Tribune reported, although they noted that Abbott promised mass testing by March 20.
"The traditional model that we have employed in the state of Texas for such a long time so effectively does not apply to an invisible disease that knows no geographic and no jurisdictional boundaries and threatens the lives of our fellow Americans across the entire country," Abbott said.
Local gyms and organizations such as Fitt Life Ninja Gym and Changing Lives Dance Center have begun offering free online live videos to give kids and families a chance to stay fit.
Fitt Life Ninja Gym is offering daily streams via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. daily. Changing Lives Dance Center is offering live dance classes through the online platform Zoom. A member ID and password is posted on the center’s Facebook page.
“Our kiddos are geared to be constantly moving,” Changing Lives Dance Center owner Rudy Flores said. “With our parents at home able to set up a laptop, computer or TV screen, that is something we’re going to focus on offering to them so they can count on us.”
Since its trial run yesterday, more than 60 kids tuned in, and several were not in Angelina County or even Texas. Flores said the center will be expanding its virtual class offering for adults, as well. Members will be able to access classes from their seven instructors through a modified virtual schedule, and non-members can join new group classes for $5 per class or $40 for a whole month.
Flores said virtual classes were something he has been wanting to try for a while but hasn’t had the time yet. He encouraged other gym and small business owners to get creative and go out of their comfort zones during this time of uncertainty, as well.
The governor will have a televised, virtual town hall at 7 p.m. today on all Nexstar stations across the state or to be livestreamed online at various websites.
