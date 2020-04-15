Lufkin ISD is hosting a virtual job fair where potential employees can schedule a Zoom interview with a principal or hiring officials without leaving home.
“At a time when we cannot conduct one-on-one interviews, we have made it convenient for our potential employees to talk to our principals and hiring officials through Zoom,” Hollie Beauchamp, the district’s human resources director, said.
Applicants will go to the link, fill out their information, and request an interview for a time between Monday and April 23.
This virtual job fair isn’t just for teachers, but any auxiliary, paraprofessional, secretarial, and leadership positions as well.
“Our yearly job fair was scheduled for March 31, and is always well attended,’’ Beauchamp said. ‘‘We wanted to give applicants a different opportunity to join our team by having a virtual job fair. We have 1,300 employees who choose to work at Lufkin ISD because it’s a special place to work, so we want to make sure applicants can reach us during this time of social distancing. “
For any questions, email Beauchamp at hbeauchamp@lufkinisd.org.
