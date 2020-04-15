Those of us who make critical decisions rely on the information that we receive from the experts in their fields. When the information given is not complete, we cannot make informed decisions. It is like trying to work a puzzle with pieces missing.
Nationwide, as well as statewide, we know how many people have been tested for the coronavirus, and we know how many of those tested have tested positive and have died from complications of the virus.
What we don’t know is how many of those tested positive for the virus, have recovered from the disease because our data is months old, and the only data that we are getting from the medical community appears to be only information coming from the hospitals.
If a patient has not been hospitalized and is just recovering at home, we never have any follow-up information as to if this patient has been sick for months or a few days and has recovered. But, we are still expected to make decisions based on insufficient, old information. How can we be expected to know, for instance, how many hospital beds will be needed when we do not know how many people are sick at any given time?
Those of us who are entrusted with making decisions about making sure that our citizens have enough supplies and everything that they need to be safe cannot make informed decisions based on the limited data that our medical community is supplying us.
We have repeatedly asked for updated real time data on which we can base our decisions and have continually been given excuses, but still no current data.
Are we expected to believe that our citizens who tested positive the first part of March are still sick after 45 days?
The medical community has the responsibility to ensure that the County’s Emergency Management department has current data and we should all be working together to provide current information to our citizens whereby they would know how to best respond to keep themselves and their families safe.
How many of us were exposed to the coronavirus months ago, got sick, but no testing was done and we never knew what we had. Now these people have the antibodies and exposure should no longer be a problem, but we have no information as to how long this disease affects our body, so then again, we are all kept guessing.
The East Texas business community has responded to the governor’s requests to stay safe and stay at home. Essential businesses have complied with social distancing, face masks, hand washing and sanitizing their shops, and their patience with these requirements has been admirable.
But, enough is enough. Our economy is hurting badly. My hope is that the governor hears our plea ... it is time to get our people back to work.
When he makes his decisions later this week, I hope that it will include reducing the restrictions whereby our East Texas citizens can get back to providing for their families once again.
