In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas has temporarily shut down overnight camping in Wildlife Management Areas.
Wildlife Management Areas impacted by this announcement include:
■ Caddo National Grasslands WMA (Caddo National Grasslands)
■ Alabama Creek WMA (Davy Crockett National Forest)
■ Bannister WMA (Angelina National Forest)
■ Moore Plantation WMA (Sabine National Forest)
■ Sam Houston National Forest WMA (Sam Houston National Forest)
Other recreation opportunities, such as hunting/fishing/hiking on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas remain available to the public. To protect public health and safety all visitors to the forest are encouraged to:
■ Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
■ Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
■ Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
■ Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
■ If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
The USDA Forest Service continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the CDC. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: coronavirus.gov
Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: usda.gov/coronavirus.
For up-to-date information on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas visit fs.usda.gov/texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.