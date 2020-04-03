Angelina County now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, coronavirus, according to numbers posted on the Angelina County & Cities Health District’s website, acchd.us.
"We received notification from Angelina County & Cities Health District of two new positive cases," Lufkin Police Department media specialist Jessica Pebsworth said in an email late Friday. "No additional information was provided with the exception of an address for one of the two positives."
A total of 184 tests had been conducted late Friday, with results pending for 60 of those, according to numbers posted on the county’s website, angelinacounty.net.
Statewide, there were 5,330 reported cases of the virus as of noon Friday. State officials report 90 Texans have been killed by the virus. More than 55,000 tests have been performed across the state.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
