The Texas Facilities Commission (TFC)is proud to serve governmental entities and communities across the country through the Federal Surplus Program. Our team works closely with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Special Operations Center (SOC) in times of crisis to support their mission with supplies from our Federal Surplus program inventory. TFC personnel are participating in the ongoing activities of the SOC and sharing information and resources as needed. Please refer to our website tfc.state.tx.us/divisions/supportserv/prog/fedsurplus/index.html for more information about the program. Our program staff is standing by to assist.
For more information on the TDEM and the response to the coronavirus, please visit: tdem.texas.gov.
