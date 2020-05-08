Phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state began Friday by allowing various beauty services to resume servicing customers.
Shops across Lufkin opened their doors for the first time in weeks to masses of excited customers.
By noon on Friday, Palm Beach Tan had a line of customers, salon director Erin Culpeper said.
“There hasn’t been a time today that I have stopped moving,” she said. “I actually came in two hours early today to make sure the store was ready.”
She had to make the store ready by placing stickers indicating a six-foot space and do another cleaning of the store. She also double-checked each tanning bed to make sure every inch had been cleaned.
“We did have to hide our toilet paper because some people think it’s OK to steal that from us,” she said. “We actually had eight rolls go missing in one day.”
On top of all of that, each employee at the salon had to take a class and pass a test with 100% to ensure they knew all the safety precautions needed to keep COVID-19 at bay. They also have implemented a policy for not allowing more than three customers and two employees in the lobby at one time, Culpeper said.
“We can actually text them from our computers to let them know it’s time to come in,” she said. “Or if they don’t feel comfortable sitting in the lobby, we can just text them from the computer.”
Across town, Bella Salon & Boutique was bustling with activity, which was a nice change of pace for owner Brenda Weaver.
“You’ve taken our livelihood away from us,” she said. “When someone takes your livelihood away for 30 days and this is the only source of income, it makes it hard for everybody.”
She wanted to know if closing her salon down truly helped anybody, whether it really did flatten the curve.
“Or did it flatten the economy?” she asked.
She believes that being open has helped not only the mental health of her stylists, but of the customers. Many come to the salon to relax and get away from regular life for a few hours, the stylists often act as their therapists, and being stuck at home without a break from their husbands and children has made many antsy, she said.
“My entire month of May is booked,” Weaver said.
She said the stylists were matching customer’s comfort levels, and masks were available for use by both the stylist and customer if the customer forgot theirs. The salon is already kept extremely sanitary, but they’re doing what they can to ensure people’s safety.
“Do what you feel that makes you feel safe,” she said. “And don’t be afraid to ask questions. A lot of guidelines we were given didn’t make sense … so be responsible for yourself and don’t be afraid to ask questions.”
The Academy of Hair Design also saw a steady stream of customers ready to clean up their hairstyles. Instructors Kim Retherford and Jason Peoples said they and their students were ready to get back to work after being delayed for so long.
“We had to go to doing everything online, which is very hard when you’re a hands-on trade,” Retherford said. “Some of our students would have already been finished.”
On top of that, the school and its instructors were heavily impacted financially from the virus. Retherford said she and Peoples have been trying to get through to WorkForce Solutions to go on unemployment for six weeks with no luck. If not for the small business loans, they would not have been able to return to work Friday.
“We weren’t for sure until (Thursday) that we were going to get to open because we are a school,” Retherford said. “Initially they told us no, and then we got the email from TDLR yesterday that said we could open, so then we’re in a mad rush to get everything finished and ready.”
The school has also taken precautions during the pandemic by spacing student workspaces out and allowing them to wear masks and gloves. However, a lot of sanitation policies were already in place before the pandemic hit, Retherford said.
“That’s why we were so aggravated when the governor let the movie theaters go back to work,” Retherford said.
“We have to take a sanitation class before we can renew our license every two years,” Peoples said.
Retherford said the beauty industry made an outcry to the governor about his policies, and he allowed salons to return to normal operations two weeks earlier than planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.