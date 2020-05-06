April showers bring May flowers is a saying that we all hope is true. A lot of rain plus the COVID-19 stay-at-home situation has really put a strain on many of us, but flowers are blooming beautifully. We hope you are safe and coping well. We look forward to getting back to fully helping our veterans, their families and our community again very soon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is very likely there will be a virtual Girls State and Boys State. It will be held during the originally scheduled week. The process and details are still being worked out and will be announced as soon as Austin has details confirmed on both.
Earlier this year, The American Legion National Oratorical Contest in Indianapolis was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an easy decision to protect the health and safety of the individuals involved, but a tough one in that all of the more than 50 state winners would not be given the opportunity to compete for additional scholarships for their continuing education.,
However, through the generosity of an American Legion Child Welfare Foundation Grant, the American Legion is granting a $2,000 scholarship for each department winner. The Texas contest winner, Tanner David, of Bellville, has been notified.
From time to time we are asked what’s the difference between a Post or Unit, District, Division, Department and National. This organization is divided up into sections. The following is the exact order.
Posts (Veterans) and units (Auxiliary) — the smallest division. Post or unit usually refers to a city. (there can be many posts or units within a city) In Lufkin — Angelina Post No. 113 and Angelina Unit No. 113.
Districts — Posts and units make up districts. There are usually several posts and units in a district. Lufkin is in District 7.
Divisions — Districts make up divisions. The American Legion designated divisions, which are several districts in specific areas. Lufkin is in Division 2.
Departments — Department is another word for the state. In the Department of Texas, there are 23 districts and 4 divisions.
National — This is the term used to describe the organization as a whole. There are posts and units in other countries, but they are still referred to as in national, and have the same National Commander and President.
An individual is eligible for membership in The American Legion only if the individual — (1) has served in the Armed Forces of (A) the United States at any time during — (i) the period of April 6, 1917, through Nov. 11, 1918; or (ii) any time after Dec. 7, 1941; or (B) a government associated with the United States government during a period or time referred to in subsection (A) of this section and was a citizen of the United States when the individual entered that service; and (2) was honorably discharged or separated from that service or continues to serve honorably during or after that period or time; provided, however, that such service shall have been terminated by honorable discharge or honorable separation, or continued honorably during or after any of said periods; provided, further, that no person shall be entitled to membership who, being in such service during any of said periods, refused on conscientious, political or other grounds to subject themselves to military discipline or unqualified service.
The auxiliary is the spouses (male or female), mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers and granddaughters of qualified veterans. DD-214 required for Legion and for veteran Auxiliary members is joining under.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves.
We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m
There were no formal meetings April and May. Hopefully meetings can start back in June.
