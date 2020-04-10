I live with two animals. A dog and a cat.
My wife lives with three animals. The same dog and cat … and me.
If this quarantine hasn’t taught me anything else, it’s taught me that we hairy animals tend to be a little territorial.
The dog is 8 years old. The cat is 15 years old. I’m going on 150 years old. In other words, in animal years we’re old enough to feel settled in our ways.
Our “ways” up until 2020 BC (Before Coronavirus) meant the other two beasts for years have had free rein in our house. My wife and I both have jobs keeping us away from home during the day. Neither the dog nor the cat work. They’re freeloaders. Mooches. Their entire lives have consisted of impatiently waiting on the humans to get out of the house in the mornings so the furballs can do whatever they do while we’re gone.
I’d never really thought about what pets do when home alone. We put out food and water every morning to get them through the day, and I never really concerned myself with their habits in our absence.
Apparently, they had a lot of stuff going on daily, and having the two-legged people hanging around 24/7 is an intrusion into the “Lifestyles of the Furry and Lazy.”
The first thing I noticed in the quarantine’s onset confirmed some of my earlier suspicions. The dog and cat consider this their house, and my wife and I are here as mere servants. We “hoomans” exist solely to replenish bowls and empty litter boxes. Meanwhile, the real masters of the house clearly spend all day, every day doing anything they want. I always figured they slept a lot, but I have noticed when returning home from work sometimes the TV remote wasn’t where I’d left it that morning. I should have felt the TV screen to see if it was warm. I should have paid attention to whatever channel first appeared when I hit the power switch. Then I’d know for sure the dog and cat had been binge-watching “The Animal Planet” all day, as I suspect now.
Having people at home is clearly a massive disruption of established routines. For all these years, the dog and cat have treated our furniture as personal thrones, and they refuse to relinquish any area just because I can’t go anywhere.
Our big sectional couch? There’s enough room on there for several adults. There is not enough room, according to the cat, for me. I have a certain spot I use when working at night. I have the cat’s permission then.
Now, if I happen to try and take my usual spot on the couch — a place I never get to visit except for evenings — the cat either shoots eye lasers at me or just crawls right on top of me. I’m less convinced of any show of affection and more inclined to think she’s mad at me for taking her reserved parking space. If she could draw, she’d create a sign to put in my seat: “No Parking From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
If I try sitting anywhere I want, the cat initiates an all-out battle for supremacy. She’ll either push against me to move over, or she’ll climb on top and park her butt in my face as some sort of potential biological weapon threat.
Now, this cat’s a little old and frail, so when she’s in my spot, I pick her up gently and move her to a different area. By the time I get back, the dog — the sneaky little cat collaborator — has moved right into my vacated zone.
Throughout these epic battles, my poor wife suffers as the collateral damage. The cat’s learned how to stomp on Susie until Susie pushes the beast back toward me. ’Round and ’round we go …
Nor is the couch the cat’s only spot. She’s set up a regular kingdom around here. She’s tried kicking me out of bed at night. I also have a small office (a converted bedroom) in our — excuse me, the dog’s/cat’s — home. I have a desk and a chair in there. I tried to sit in it one day this week, and I didn’t think to look before dropping my booty. I felt a squirm and heard a weird yowl. I’d managed to sit on the cat.
How’d she get in there so fast? Moments earlier, she’d been trying to push me off the couch.
I’m about to change the cat’s name to “Visa.” She’s everywhere I want to be.
Perhaps the biggest change in the beastly routine has to do with meals. I don’t eat breakfast before work. My wife usually has a bowl of cereal. We both eat lunch outside the house, so most of the time our only real meal is in the evening. We’ll share our people food with the dog and the cat, who clearly view us as their restaurant servers.
Now, staying at home all day means we eat here. Our pets act as if they’ve hit the grub lottery. To them, it’s like dining out for every single meal. Heck, I don’t think they’ve even sniffed their own bowls of food in a month.
They’ve gone from freeloading to outright mooching. They want whatever we’re eating. Ever seen a cat trying to eat a banana? A dog diving into a bowl of oatmeal? A dog and/or cat jamming its face into a coffee mug?
These shameless little pawhandlers don’t care what it is as long as they get some of it.
I want the quarantine to end because it will mean the world has at least a little control of the virus. I want the quarantine to end because it will mean fewer people are getting sick. I want the quarantine to end so all of us can get back to our normal lives.
I’d also like the quarantine to end for personal reasons.
I’d really like having somewhere to sit in my own house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.