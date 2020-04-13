Editor’s note: This is a story written by an Angelina College student on March 29 for the Media Writing class. Students were asked to write about how COVID-19 has impacted the community, the college and their lives, and this one was selected by journalism instructor and coordinator of Student Publications Libby Stapleton for our consideration.
The 2020 coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, is a novel disease that is spread person-to-person, causing acute respiratory disease, dry cough, fever and tiredness.
As of March 29, 2020, no cure or vaccine to prevent COVID-19 is known.
At first, it was suggested that COVID-19 was spread through the live animal market, causing transmission through animal to human contact; however, when others started to get infected who had no contact with the live animal market, that theory was debunked.
COVID-19 soon started to appear in many other countries, eventually making its way into the U.S.
On Jan. 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the first known case of COVID-19 had appeared in the state of Washington.
In early March 2020, Angelina College announced it was going completely online for the remainder of the semester. Stephen F Austin State University and the public school districts went online until late April.
On March 25, 2020, the city of Lufkin, Angelina County and Cities Health District and Angelina County announced that the county had its first positive case of COVID-19.
The virus caused panic in many states and countries, causing a shortage of hand sanitizer, toilet paper, water bottles and many other essential supplies. Because of the shortage, many essential employees are working longer hours to accommodate the new policies and sanitation guidelines and to keep high demand supplies in stock.
COVID-19 has personally impacted my life because my job is considered to be an essential one for the critical infrastructure, according to the president’s directive titled ”Corona Guidance for America,” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation. I am having to work more hours.
My job potentially exposes me to COVID-19 because I work with truckers who travel everywhere, including the hotspots, to deliver supplies.
Because of the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19, I have thought of taking a leave of absence until the pandemic is over just as a precaution for my family. Although studies show that those who are healthy and under the age of 65 have a greater chance of survival, I have to think about my family’s potential exposure. Both of my parents and my middle brother are diabetic. My mom and brother are also asthmatic. In addition to being diabetic and asthmatic, my brother also has a rare heart condition and is recovering from a stroke he had in October 2019.
My employer announced that an employee from a different district had tested positive for COVID-19. Because the unidentified employee had tested positive, they are closing that store so everyone could self-quarantine since they have been exposed.
Another impact caused by COVID-19 is Angelina College’s decision to go online. Many students like myself prefer face-to-face classes, and this is our first time taking online classes.
Scott Gray, AC soccer player and international student, said, “I’d rather they cancel everything to be honest.”
Tyler Shipman, who travels from Livingston to Lufkin, said, “I told my adviser that I cannot do online classes because I forget about them. It is day three, and I have already forgotten stuff.”
Juan Zamora, a graphic design major, replied, “I find it pretty stupid because I am more of an in-class learner and would like to communicate.”
In addition earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced the closure of the United States-Mexico border to all but essential travelers, causing mixed emotions in the Latino community. My family all lives in Mexico, and my only living grandparent is in a vegetative state. My family and I travel to Mexico often to see my grandfather. With his state, we know we do not have much time, so we try to go often. The Latino community is afraid of something happening to a loved one in Mexico and not being able to be there.
COVID-19 has also postponed the process of my aunt’s immigration interview that was set up for March 18 in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, to be granted entrance into the U.S. after her son petitioned.
On March 29, 2020, Angelina County issued a stay-at-home order that would go into effect at 11:59 a.m. until it expires May 1 unless it is revoked.
COVID-19 has caused many cancellations, postponements and many unfortunate deaths, and we can all agree we want our normalcy back. It is definitely a crazy time we are all living in. Never did I think we would ever be facing something like this. It seems surreal, and something one would read about in a book.
