Nacogdoches County has an additional seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in that county to 89 as of noon today, according to stats from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
No further information was available on the new cases this evening. The total number of deaths in Nacogdoches County remains at six.
The number of Texans testing positive for the coronavirus today has increased by 663 over Saturday’s total, according to the DSHS. Texas now has 5,439 more positive cases than it did a week ago. There have been 24 more deaths reported since Saturday and 206 more statewide than a week ago.
The state was reporting 18,923 cases as of noon today, with 477 deaths, 1,471 patients hospitalized and an estimated 5,334 patients who have recovered from the virus. The state has conducted 182,710 total tests.
As of noon today, 293 tests had been completed for residents of Angelina County, with 23 of those positive for the coronavirus and one patient hospitalized, according to stats from the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
Polk County has had 102 tests completed with 14 positive results, while San Augustine County has had 41 citizens tested with 14 positive results, two hospitalizations and one death.
There have been 55 citizens of other counties tested by the partnership, resulting in three positive cases.
All total, the partnership has had 491 tests completed with 54 positive results. There have been 1,527 calls placed to the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center.
The Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is (936) 630-8500.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
