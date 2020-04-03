Toilet paper and bleach aren’t normally on the menu for local restaurants, yet a few local restaurants were offering just that this week as fallout from the COVID-19, coronavirus continued.
Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services last week to issue guidance allowing restaurants to sell bulk retail products from supply chain distributors directly to consumers as long as the foods are in their original condition, packaging or presented as received by the restaurant. That means customers can now go to restaurants and buy not only takeout, but also packaged meat, fruit and vegetables, dry goods, toilet paper and more.
The Spud Too was offering rice, beans, toilet paper and bleach on Thursday, with a limit of two per visit. With a gallon of bleach priced at $3 and a four-count pack of toilet paper at $3.75 (plus tax), the prices were fair and the gesture was one that was more than appreciated by the community.
Ralph & Kacoo’s also was offering what they termed “the bare necessities” on Thursday, with toilet paper for $1 a roll, gallons of bleach for $3.99 and 30 eggs for $5.99. Sister restaurant Cafe del Rio started offering the same deals on Tuesday, with a limit of six rolls of toilet tissue per vehicle. They were originally selling 30 eggs for $6.99 but have since reduced the price to $5.99.
Nationwide, sales of eggs have doubled — and in some places tripled — since January, making that price fairly in line with what you can expect to pay at a grocery store. As of Thursday afternoon, Brookshire Brothers on Frank Avenue was selling a dozen eggs for $2.19 or an 18-count pack for $2.99, by comparison.
The gesture on behalf of Ralph & Kacoo’s and Cafe del Rio is, like the one made by The Spud Too, greatly appreciated by desperate consumers.
Other businesses have contributed in different ways, with Front Porch Distillery giving away more than 200 gallons of hand sanitizer last week. With ingredients scarce, they say they don’t plan to produce any more, but their goodwill effort to keep our community a little safer is one we hope consumers will repay through their future patronage.
Then you have the price-gougers who are taking advantage of the situation.
We were alerted by a Facebook message from a reader to a business on North Timberland Drive that was reportedly selling single disposable masks for $7 and 8-ounce containers of hand sanitizer for $22. By comparison, a 7.5-ounce container of hand sanitizer was priced at $1.49 at Brookshire Brothers Thursday afternoon.
Price-gouging complaints have poured into the Texas Attorney General’s Office, with the consumer protection agency having logged more than 4,000 since Abbott declared a statewide disaster on March 13, according to a report from CBS affiliate KHOU.
“My office will work aggressively to investigate and prosecute any price-gouger who takes advantage of a disaster declaration by selling necessities at an excessive price, including retail suppliers in grocery and pharmacy chains,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release last month. “No one is exempt from price-gouging laws in Texas, and those who violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act will be met with the full force of the law.”
Anyone with a price-gouging complaint can call the Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 621-0508 of file a complaint at txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.