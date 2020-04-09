A toast to the businesses and schools across the community who have banded together to create hundreds of needed face guards for the medical community during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Kyle King worked with his personal 3D printer until he came up with a design the medical community approved of for their use and the use of others in need like first responders. The shields went through the approval process for both hospitals, and it began to evolve from there. King could only produce one shield every couple of hours with his printer alone, so he reached out to Angelina College, Lufkin ISD, Hudson ISD, Stephen F. Austin State University, Lufkin Printing Company and more. The response was overwhelming. The shields themselves are ideally disposable. They are made of an ultra thick, crystal clear, thermal laminate that is actually thicker than the floors in most hospitals, King said. Since his first design, King has been able to tweak the design to make it more friendly to mass production, and among all of their partners, they can produce 200 per day. For those who would like to help but do not have access to a 3D printer, King set up a PayPal pool at tinyurl.com/r5r5qkg.
High-fives to an Angelina County family that is making masks and giving them away to help people stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. Cadee Conner began sewing her own masks after she realized just how many places were making and selling masks for exorbitant prices. Now Connor is making masks regularly with her longtime best friend Addison Smith and both sets of their parents, Conner’s aunt and her sister-in-law. While she only started last week, she has already begun receiving requests from strangers, nursing homes and hospitals across the region. Many have offered donations, and while she said that she doesn’t want or need the money, if people will donate thread and fabrics, she’ll accept it. The masks are machine washable and very durable, she said. They are 100% cotton and multiple layers. Her masks are different from many others because she isn’t putting coffee filters in them and is instead using a fleece material. It’s thicker but still breathable, she said. To see about a free mask, visit Cadee Conner’s Facebook page: CJ’s Corner or reach out to her personal Facebook page using her name.
Thumbs up to three Lufkin High School students who have banded together to create fabric face masks for local medical professionals. “It all started with me in my room,” senior Brenden Flakes said. “I saw the coronavirus mask and thought I could make these myself.” Brenden’s boss, Britany Vinson with Tomé Catering, asked him to make some samples. After that, orders started pouring in, and Brenden enlisted the help of seniors Itzel Silva and Norma Smith. The team did a lot of research to create their design for the masks. They are made from cotton fabric and include a filter inside each mask. “It’s not a medical-grade mask; it’s not anything that could really prevent corona, but it does assist in people feeling safer and intaking less of the bad that’s out there,” Brenden said. They have received feedback that the masks are comfortable and stylish. They hope the designs lift the spirits of the medical professionals working through this virus and those whom they treat. The students’ work can by found on their business Facebook page Dynami Fashions. For more information, call 404-7942 or email dynamifashions@gmail.com.
And while we applaud former Lufkin Panther and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant for his determination to return to the NFL, we roast his continued disregard of important coronavirus restrictions during his workouts with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Initial social media posts from their workouts last week showed photos of the two with their arms draped around each other — a blatant disregard for orders to maintain proper social distancing. And while posts from their most recent workouts don’t show them flaunting any social distancing violations, state and local requirements order citizens to remain at home and expressly prohibit working out at gyms. Nonetheless, Bryant and Prescott were back at it, working out at A+D1 Training in Carrollton on Monday. Nobody would like to see Dez make a triumphant return to the NFL more than Panther Nation. And the rabid Cowboys base here is pleased to see Prescott doing his best to remain in peak condition. But if we have to work out at home, they do too. And while $1,000 fines might not phase these star athletes, the threat of jail time should. Whether the state or county would actually go there is another question. But there’s no question these two are demonstrating reckless, entitled behavior. We’re throwing a flag on this flagrant foul.
